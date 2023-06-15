^

Whether for delivery or 'pabili,' Maxim's services are cheap, convenient and fast

June 15, 2023 | 2:00pm
Whether for delivery or 'pabili,' Maxim's services are cheap, convenient and fast
In the comfort of their homes, users can book delivery using the Delivery rate, or book purchase and delivery of food, prepared meals and other goods using the Pabili rate.
MANILA, Philippines — Now becoming a popular delivery service, Maxim offers a wide range of features and provides partner riders with the most favorable and suitable conditions to complete the orders—from delivery of packages and documents, to purchase and delivery of groceries and other essentials.

Delivery and Pabili rates

In the comfort of their homes, users can book delivery using the Delivery rate, or book purchase and delivery of food, prepared meals and other goods using the Pabili rate.

“People send packages and personal items through the delivery riders. They can also ask to bring food from cafés and restaurants and buy groceries from supermarkets. This service was especially relevant during the pandemic and is still in demand, as users have come to appreciate all its advantages,” says Luis Jay Osorio, Maxim development specialist, says.

In the app’s comment section, users provide additional information, such as a list of items to buy or a specific store. Users can also specify their preferred vehicle.

For example, users prefer to book a car for delivery of bulky items. This option is especially relevant during the rainy season to keep things from getting wet.

You can place orders at a certain rate not only for yourself, but for someone else, too. In this case, you need to specify the phone number of this person, so that they can communicate with the order performer and receive notifications.

This option comes in handy if, for example, you need to take care of your relatives and bring them some necessary things, or if you want to surprise your friends.

The Maxim app can be downloaded on the App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, Galaxy Store, GetApps as well as online at https://taximaxim.com/ph

Profitable conditions for performers

The service offers performers to carry out orders on favorable terms. You can partner with Maxim either full-time or part-time, and perform orders not only using a motorcycle or a car, but also on foot or by bicycle.

In order to start making money, you need to download the Taxsee Driver app on the App Store, Google Play or AppGallery and follow the registration steps, or register on the website at https://sea.taxsee.pro/ph/, or visit the company's office.

Maxim’s services are available in over 1,000 cities in 18 countries around the world, and it aims to constantly improve user interaction and help people move toward their goals.

It was launched in the Philippines in 2020, the first city of operation being Cebu. Now, it is available to residents and guests of 18 Philippine cities.

The Maxim app for booking services and the Taxsee Driver app for performing orders are among the world's top apps with millions of users.

FAST DELIVERY SERVICE

MAXIM
