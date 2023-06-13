3x3 basketball, NBA-themed drinks, cool performances ignite Filipino game spirit at Hennessy Arena

Just in time for the NBA Finals hype, Hennessy and NBA transformed Xylo at BGC into a basketball court and ignited Filipinos’ basketball spirit with a 3x3 tournament, exciting activities, food, booze and more.

MANILA, Philippines — In a thrilling display of off-court basketball culture, Hennessy and NBA recently joined forces for the comeback of the "Game Never Stops" event where hoops fans witnessed an extraordinary fusion of basketball and entertainment.

Gio Robles, senior marketing manager of Moët Hennessy Philippines, said that the continued partnership with NBA is all about pushing the game beyond the basketball court, because for Hennessy, the Game Never Stops, and it happens anywhere.

“We all know basketball is played inside a basketball court, but what we want to promote is the lifestyle born out of the basketball court. The partnership of NBA and Hennessy is all about the off-court culture, that is why our campaign “Game Never Stops” talks about what happens and what the lifestyle is beyond the basketball court,” Robles told Philstar.com.

Missed the action at the Hennessy arena? Philstar.com got you covered from the courtside! Here are five highlights of the night:

1. Intense 3x3 basketball action

The Hennessy Arena was ablaze with intense 3x3 basketball games that showcased the exceptional skills of Filipino hoops stars, including Gilas Pilipinas Women's member Trina Guytingco, actor Gab Lagman, athlete Carolina Sangalang and sportscasters Mikee Reyes and Migs Bustos among others.

Guytingco, who won last year’s games, made it rain from beyond the arc and unleashed a series of three-point shots, leading her team to dominance and reigning supreme over the two other other squads.

From breathtaking shots to impressive plays, the players from all three teams left the crowd in awe with their remarkable performances, proving that basketball culture is very much alive in the Philippines.

2. NBA-inspired signature cocktails

Of course, it’s not a Hennessy event without some booze!

Fans had the opportunity to sip on the essence of their favorite teams while immersing themselves in intense 3x3 basketball action and awesome performances.

A lineup of NBA-themed signature drinks mixed with Hennessy Very Special cognac, was served throughout the night. The cocktails were inspired by NBA teams from the eastern and western conference.

At the East bar, Hennessy served “Great Lake Hoops,” “Parade on Atlantic” and “Ultimate Float.” Meanwhile, at the West bar, fans got to experience the “Big Tex,” “Calm Seas” and “Mission City.”

Additionally, there were also two other drinks called the “Jumpshot Ginger” and “Hennessy Bramble.”

3. Electrifying performances

The Hennessy Arena pulsed with energy as renowned artists took the stage and turned the event into an explosive celebration of music, dance and basketball.

Raket Manila and The Reaper Show electrified the crowd with their awe-inspiring moves, while Filipino indie singer, rapper and songwriter Curtismith wrapped up the night with his musical performances that had everyone on their feet.

4. Experiences beyond the court

Guests at the Hennessy Arena were treated to a number of engaging experiences and activities that captured the essence of basketball and entertainment.

The basketball photo wall provided a perfect backdrop for fans to showcase their love for the game, as they struck their best poses, capturing unforgettable memories. Meanwhile, the neon-lit basketball arcade offered a nostalgic trip down memory lane as guests shoot hoops and attempt to beat the high score, just like the old days.

There’s a lifestyle-themed gallery, featuring jerseys and basketballs that showcase the phenomenal collab of NBA and Hennessy.

5. Live jam with DJ Khai Lim, DJ Ace Ramos

Elevating the atmosphere at the Hennessy Arena were the sensational beats of DJ Khai Lim and DJ Ace Ramos.

With their expertly curated setlists, both DJs unleashed an electrifying fusion of music genres that kept the energy levels soaring throughout the event, creating a vibrant ambiance that perfectly complemented the thrilling basketball action happening on the court.

‘Game Never Stops’

Now on its second staging, the "Game Never Stops" event brought to life through the collaboration of Hennessy and NBA, was a testament to Filipinos’ shared love for the game and the enduring power of basketball to bring together people.

From the thrilling basketball battles to the crafted signature shots and electrifying performances, the event embodied the spirit of the NBA that continues to inspire and unite inside and beyond the court.

Asked what’s next for the collab of the two brands, Robles told Philstar.com that they have recently signed another partnership for the next couple of years.

“Game Never Stops. There are still a lot of things we are planning for the rest of the year. We just had the NBA finals, and we look forward to the new season of NBA, and for sure we have more activities and programs to engage with the NBA fans in the Philippines,” Robles teased.