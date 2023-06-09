Pernod Ricard launches campaign in Philippines to help promote responsible drinking across Asia

With the support of Edukasyon.ph, the benefits of Drink More Water were amplified with games and booth activities during the five-day run of UP Fair, the popular music festival held at the University of the Philippines - Diliman.

MANILA, Philippines — Pernod Ricard is expanding its digital campaign "Drink More Water" across Asia, launching locally in the Philippines to raise awareness on the importance of drinking water and pacing oneself when consuming alcohol.

Drink More Water was launched in 2021 in Europe, Africa and Latin America and has since successfully reached more than 110 million people in three continents.

Recently, the campaign launched expansion in 14 markets in Asia with a new set of assets adapted for the region. The goal is to reach more than 87 million people across Asia.

Last February 2023, Pernod Ricard’s team in the Philippines partnered with Edukasyon.ph to bring this campaign closer to its most valued demographics—students and soon-to-be young professionals who are emerging into the legal drinking age.

With the support of Edukasyon.ph, the benefits of Drink More Water were amplified with games and booth activities during the five-day run of UP Fair, the popular music festival held at the University of the Philippines - Diliman.

Pernod Ricard strongly believes that there can be no convivial moments with excess. Throughout the years, the company has been active in playing a role in the prevention and reduction of harmful use of alcohol, through collaborative efforts with industry members, civil society, governments and local authorities, as well as global institutions and consumers at large.

The Drink More Water campaign forms part of this long-standing commitment, tackling one area of harmful drinking—binge-drinking and promoting responsible drinking with those who choose to drink.

Drinking water when consuming alcohol helps to keep the body hydrated and helps protect the brain, which is why it is strongly recommended to pace oneself with a glass of water.

By depicting consumers cheering with water during three of the most typical social occasions in Asia—gathering at a casual bar, enjoying a business dinner and partying at a night club—Drink More Water emphasizes the importance to make the right choices for a safe and pleasant night to remember.

The campaign will be amplified through digital means, targeting an audience above Legal Drinking Age, and will be accompanied by on-the-ground activations through a partnership approach.

“Drink More Water is a concrete example that demonstrates our lasting commitment as Pernod Ricard to ensuring that our brands are enjoyed responsibly," Fadil Tasgin, managing director of Pernod Ricard Philippines, said.

"Building on the campaign’s success to date, we believe this marks the right time to launch this important campaign in Asia. Our mission of creating conviviality requires us to help adult consumers make responsible choices about whether, when, how and how much to drink," Tasgin added.

To learn more about the Drink More Water campaign, please visit drinkmorewater.asia and search #drinkmorewater on Facebook and Instagram.