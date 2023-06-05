This 6-year-old can fly a drone! Introducing new Promil gifted kid Gordon Lund in newest TVC

Gordon is one of these kids who show focus, memory and problem solving especially when it comes to the field of flying drones.

MANILA, Philippnes — Today’s landscape is completely different from the recent decades, and it manifests even in young children’s interests and diversions.

In case you’ve missed it, a new ad about a six-year-old drone flyer named Gordon Lund is making rounds all over local TV and YouTube. He is proudly the newest gifted kid in the growing roster of Promil’s gifted kids.

“Previously, we saw gifted kids who exemplified knowledge in sciences, sports like chess, and performances, but we acknowledge that kids these days are growing up in a completely different environment,” Bianca Tiam-Lee, Promil AVP, says.

The latest campaign strives to show that Gen Alpha kids, with their new interests along with the various ways and medium to stimulate their brains, are equally capable to become Promil gifted kids, especially if partnered with clinically proven nutrition and proper parenting.

In Philstar.com’s exclusive interview with Gordon’s parents, we had a peek of how they are raising a gifted kid.

Gordon is being raised in a close-knit family, and he loves spending his free time with his father as he loves playing board games and learning new and different activities from him.

“His hobbies include beating Dad at backgammon and Kendo, swimming and going to the gym—all of it with Dad,” the full-fledged mum shares.

At age 2, Gordon already learned to ski in Courchevel 1850, a French Alps ski resort. That was in January 2019. In February, he got introduced to the world of drones.

“We were in London after the ski trip. While visiting the famous Hamleys Toy Store on Regent Street, we saw many drones flying around the store,” the couple says.

The staff were very happy to teach both Gordon and his dad to fly—and crash—the drones.

“A lot of crashing, not much flying,” the couple laughs. “We brought some small ones home and had fun crashing them. It took a long time and a lot of replacement drones to actually fly one.”

Soon, Gordon joined his first drone show, just like the one shown in the new Promil ad, to the amazement of different people. “Best day ever!” the little kid exclaims.

Knowing the importance of nurturing his gifted brain, his parents have been long-time believers of Promil and have been giving this to Gordon since he turned three years old.

Outside his flight hours

At home, Gordon is a very happy, outgoing and inquisitive child.

On one hand, he loves tinkering with mechanical things and adores his collection of Transformers. On the other, he is fascinated with marine animals. Octopus, squids—name them and he’ll probably give you ocean trivia.

“When I grow up, I am going to build a real Iron Man suit and use it to clean the world’s oceans of plastic,” the woke little environmentalist says.

During the lockdown, Gordon stayed in the UK and, like many other kids that time, he attended hybrid classes.

Now, he is enrolled in regular classes in the Philippines and attends special classes for Math and English. Of course, for anything he cares to ask, he always gets quick lessons with his dad.

It all starts with a gifted brain

“Promil believes that every kid can be a gifted kid, and it all starts with a gifted brain. This was true in the past and will continue to be true in the future,” Promil AVP Bianca says. She further explains that children’s interests and parenting style may change through the years, and it always boils down to nourishing the child’s brain.

“Gordon is one of these kids who show focus, memory and problem solving especially when it comes to the field of flying drones. He is also able to communicate instructions very well to engage with the Drone Team,” she adds.

The brand has been a partner of parents in raising gifted kids. Thus, the brand continuously pushes for breakthrough innovation, driving the latest in nutrition science like MOS+ and Alpha-Lipids, found only in Promil and Promil Gold.

“We aim to support parents with clinically proven nutrition to help support the brain development of their kids. With that, we are always on the lookout for kids who show their potential to become even more gifted through their interests and skills that demonstrate their gifted brains at work,” Bianca adds.

With the new generation of parents becoming more intentional in information seeking and getting the right partners to raise their kids, it’s no wonder there that we can see more gifted Gordons high-flying their dreams soon.