Toast Wedding Fair: A celebration of love, inspiration and creativity

Let the Toast Wedding Fair be your guide to turning dreams into reality, as we raise our glasses to love, commitment and a future filled with cherished memories.

MANILA, Philippines — The looming storm thankfully bypassed Metro Manila, and Toast Wedding Fair shone brightly under clear skies, captivating approximately 5,000 guests and featuring over a hundred exhibitors at the SMX Convention Center last May 27 and 28.

From stunning gowns and captivating floral arrangements, to delectable cakes and the best photo and video teams around, every aspect of the wedding journey was represented.

The fair also brought together the crème de la crème of the wedding industry, with top wedding suppliers such as Jason Magbanua and the talented Team Pat Dy, whose expertise in capturing precious moments through film and photography was on full display.

Pearl Studio by Jaja Samaniego and Treehouse Story, renowned for their artistry and attention to detail, also joined the fray.

Photo Release Toast Exhibitors Jason Magbanua, Jaja Samaniego, Pat Dy and Nelwin Uy

Beyond its role in catering to couples, the Toast Wedding Fair served as a vibrant platform for collaboration and networking among industry professionals, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the wedding community.

Mark your calendars for the next chapter in this extraordinary journey, as the Toast Wedding Fair returns on September 23 and 24 at the World Trade Center. Be prepared for an even more spectacular event, with an expanded lineup of exhibitors, fresh wedding trends and endless inspiration!

Photo Release Bustling day at the Toast Wedding Fair

