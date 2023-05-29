Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of May 29, 2023.

Digital Sales Account Manager

Digital Marketing Manager

Senior Social Media Producer

Social Media Producer (Graphics)

Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Content Producer (Tagalog News, General News, Interaksyon)

Human Resource Manager

Please see below for detailed descriptions of the above position.

Advertising & Sales Department

Digital Sales Account Manager

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.

Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.

Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.

Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.

Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field

At least 2 years of work experience in the digital field is required for this position.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills

In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms

Digital Marketing Manager - Philstar.com and Interaksyon .com

Duties and responsibilities:

Branding: Develop and implement a comprehensive branding strategy, ensuring consistency across platforms.

Product Development: Lead website enhancement and user experience improvement, collaborating with cross-functional teams.

Partnerships: Identify and establish strategic partnerships to drive brand awareness and user acquisition.

Events: Plan and execute engaging webinars, forums, and conferences to promote the websites.

Channel Growth and Promotions: Create and execute marketing campaigns across multiple channels to drive traffic and engagement.

Competitive Benchmarking: Conduct market research and monitor competitors to ensure competitiveness and differentiation.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Marketing Manager in the digital media or publishing industry.

Strong understanding of branding principles and experience in maintaining a consistent brand image.

Experience in product development and innovative content formats.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Strong project management abilities.

Proficiency in digital marketing channels and analytics.

Up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and best practices.

Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Editorial Department

Senior Social Media Producer

Duties and responsibilities:

Craft and implement products, strategies and techniques for audience development, engagement and content marketing campaigns.

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.

Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.

Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.

Qualifications:

At least 3 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or digital content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.

Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies.

Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.

Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Content Producer (General News)

Duties and responsibilities:

Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.

Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience in the news media.

Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.

Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Content Producer (Tagalog News)

Duties and responsibilities:

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media, including entertainment and sports

Assessing leads and pitching captivating story ideas to the editors

Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies following editorial standards and guidelines.

Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience in the news media; fresh graduates are welcome to apply

Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.

Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.

Content Producer (Interaksyon)

Duties and responsibilities:

Produce news features and analyses for Interaksyon's young audience on social media and the World Wide Web.

Establish and maintain a network of sources.

Qualifications:

Fresh graduates are welcome to apply.

Experience in the news industry is a plus.

Wide knowledge of social issues and pop culture trends.

Convincing storytelling skills.

Graduate of any humanities or social science course.

Good verbal communication and excellent written communication skills.

Can work independently and must be proactive.



Social Media Producer (Graphics)

Duties and responsibilities:

Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.

Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.

Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.

Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.

Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.

Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.

Qualifications:

Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.

Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.

Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.

Video editing skills a plus.

Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.

Interested Editorial applicants may send their resume to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Multimedia Department

Video and Motion Graphics Editor

Duties and responsibilities:

Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.

Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.

Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.

Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.

Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.

Qualifications

Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses

Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing

2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)

Knowledgeable in photography and video production

Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision

Interested multimedia applicants may send their resume and portfolio to [email protected] and indicate in the subject line the position you are applying for using this format: [POSITION] Full Name

Admin Department

Human Resource Manager

Duties and responsibilities:

To start a department of a mid-sized company with less than 50 employees.

Conducts entry and exit interviews and provides management with feedback.

Updates job requirements and job descriptions for all positions.

Prepares employees for assignments by holding job orientations once hired.

Acts as mediator and responsible for conflict resolution when necessary.

Validates employee benefits programs versus current company needs and industry trends

Prepares, updates and recommends human resource policies and procedures.

Skills and qualifications:

Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree from a reputable college or university.

Relevant fields include Human Resources Management, Psychology, Organizational Communications, Business Management and the like. MBA preferred but not required.

Demonstrates strong leadership skills and work ethic.

Sufficient interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills with an innate ability to communicate across all levels of the organization.

Experienced in identifying and resolving issues.

Skilled in motivating and driving employee performance and improvement.