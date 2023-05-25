Got itchy feet to go somewhere new? Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club

ShopBack Travel Club is an influencer showdown and user content contest that will reward winners with a free trip abroad and exclusive travel perks as part of the 'club.'

MANILA, Philippines — ShopBack, a shopping, rewards and payments platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest project—ShopBack Travel Club.

ShopBack Travel Club is an influencer showdown and user content contest that will reward winners with a free trip abroad and exclusive travel perks as part of the “club.” The launch took place last May 23 in Makati City.

The project is in line with the continued growth that ShopBack is seeing among its travel merchants this 2023. During the first quarter, ShopBack saw an increase of more than 20% in average transaction value and observed a triple growth in GMV vs. 2022 for the travel category.

“Revenge Travel” is indeed projected to continue and ShopBack Travel Club is the brand’s response to this growth as it continues to revolutionize the way users embark on their dream getaways by offering exclusive promotions, irresistible discounts and huge cashback rewards.

For the contest, users and content creators will get a chance to win exclusive perks and prizes. These include free hotels stays in Bali from partner hotels of Agoda and Booking.com, and other discounts and perks from Klook and other partners.

The campaign will kick off with a showdown between two groups of influencers who are being sent to Boracay this May 26 to outdo each other with travel content. The official hotel partner for the trip is Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay.

Aside from free trip and perks, the winning influencers would also be the face of ShopBack’s travel campaign for the year.

Users can join the contest by simply uploading travel videos on Tiktok and Instagram Reel. Just mention the event tagline: “Get paid to travel with ShopBack.” Tag @shopbackph and use the hashtag #ShopBackTravelClub.

The contest will be judged by pioneer travel influencer Patrice Averilla (known as an Avelovinit on social media) and official media partner Tripzilla.ph.

The following criteria will determine the winners: 40% judges’ scores, 30% reach on Tiktok and Instagram reel views, and 30% likes, comments and shares.

To learn more about the mechanics, visit this link: https://app.shopback.com/JoinSBTravelClub

“Users are already enjoying great savings by earning cashback from our travel partners. One user even earned P99,000 in cashback from booking their travels through ShopBack last year! ShopBack Travel Club is our way of making things even more exciting and a showcase of our commitment to enabling users to have the best travel deals,” Raenald de Jesus, Head of Marketing for ShopBack Philippines, says.

The winners will be announced in time for ShopBack’s eighth birthday celebration on June 15 to 22, with a culminating event at Glorietta on June 17 to 18.

For more information and updates, visit the official ShopBack website at https://www.shopback.ph/ and social media pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.