^

On the Radar

Got itchy feet to go somewhere new? Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 12:00pm
Got itchy feet to go somewhere new? Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club
ShopBack Travel Club is an influencer showdown and user content contest that will reward winners with a free trip abroad and exclusive travel perks as part of the 'club.'
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — ShopBack, a shopping, rewards and payments platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest project—ShopBack Travel Club.

ShopBack Travel Club is an influencer showdown and user content contest that will reward winners with a free trip abroad and exclusive travel perks as part of the “club.” The launch took place last May 23 in Makati City.

The project is in line with the continued growth that ShopBack is seeing among its travel merchants this 2023. During the first quarter, ShopBack saw an increase of more than 20% in average transaction value and observed a triple growth in GMV vs. 2022 for the travel category.

“Revenge Travel” is indeed projected to continue and ShopBack Travel Club is the brand’s response to this growth as it continues to revolutionize the way users embark on their dream getaways by offering exclusive promotions, irresistible discounts and huge cashback rewards.

For the contest, users and content creators will get a chance to win exclusive perks and prizes. These include free hotels stays in Bali from partner hotels of Agoda and Booking.com, and other discounts and perks from Klook and other partners.

The campaign will kick off with a showdown between two groups of influencers who are being sent to Boracay this May 26 to outdo each other with travel content. The official hotel partner for the trip is Hue Hotels and Resorts Boracay.

Aside from free trip and perks, the winning influencers would also be the face of ShopBack’s travel campaign for the year.

Users can join the contest by simply uploading travel videos on Tiktok and Instagram Reel. Just mention the event tagline: “Get paid to travel with ShopBack.” Tag @shopbackph and use the hashtag #ShopBackTravelClub.

The contest will be judged by pioneer travel influencer Patrice Averilla (known as an Avelovinit on social media) and official media partner Tripzilla.ph.

The following criteria will determine the winners: 40% judges’ scores, 30% reach on Tiktok and Instagram reel views, and 30% likes, comments and shares.

To learn more about the mechanics, visit this link: https://app.shopback.com/JoinSBTravelClub

“Users are already enjoying great savings by earning cashback from our travel partners. One user even earned P99,000 in cashback from booking their travels through ShopBack last year! ShopBack Travel Club is our way of making things even more exciting and a showcase of our commitment to enabling users to have the best travel deals,” Raenald de Jesus, Head of Marketing for ShopBack Philippines, says.

The winners will be announced in time for ShopBack’s eighth birthday celebration on June 15 to 22, with a culminating event at Glorietta on June 17 to 18.

 

For more information and updates, visit the official ShopBack website at https://www.shopback.ph/ and social media pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SHOPBACK PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Looking for plant-based milk that&rsquo;s not watery nor bland? Let&rsquo;s go Oatside!
48 minutes ago

Looking for plant-based milk that’s not watery nor bland? Let’s go Oatside!

48 minutes ago
Finally, Oatside is now in the Philippines and what better way to celebrate the launch than incorporating the milk in fiesta...
On the Radar
fbtw
Got itchy feet to go somewhere new? Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club
2 hours ago

Got itchy feet to go somewhere new? Get paid to travel with ShopBack Travel Club

2 hours ago
ShopBack, a shopping, rewards and payments platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest project—ShopBack...
On the Radar
fbtw
AIA Philippines, subsidiaries celebrate wins with thanksgiving concert featuring OPM's finest
Sponsored
3 hours ago

AIA Philippines, subsidiaries celebrate wins with thanksgiving concert featuring OPM's finest

3 hours ago
In a show of force, the concert brought together thousands of its employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, with some...
On the Radar
fbtw
Your journey to forever at Grand Hyatt Manila: Introducing all-in-one wedding service
Sponsored
1 day ago

Your journey to forever at Grand Hyatt Manila: Introducing all-in-one wedding service

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Introducing Grand Weddings, the hotel’s signature, all-in-one wedding event service, that promises to remove the burden...
On the Radar
fbtw
Going to Boracay? Here&rsquo;s what healthy people are doing on the island now
Sponsored
1 day ago

Going to Boracay? Here’s what healthy people are doing on the island now

By May Dedicatoria | 1 day ago
Sharing the islanders’ commitment to purposeful summers is Sun Life Philippines and its newest health campaign, Wheel...
On the Radar
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral
2 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's old photos resurfaced and went viral days after her coronation. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with