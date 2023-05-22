^

On the Radar

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 5:46pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's throwback 'pogi' photos go viral
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee's old photos resurfaced and went viral days after her coronation. 

On TikTok, Michelle's old high school photos were shared. One sees her barefaced with her shoulder-length hair, holding a camera and wearing shades while posing for a photo. 
 
During the "Fast Talk" segment of her guesting in Boy Abunda's namesake show, Michelle answered that she prefers not wearing makeup and chose sporty over pretty. 

Another TikTok video showed her TV guesting appearance with mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, in the defunct game show "Minute To Win It" hosted by Luis Manzano.  

Michelle bested 37 candidates to be crowned Miss Univers Philippines 2023 last May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. She is set to compete at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant later this year in El Salvador. 
 

@rain1shine Throwback pictures of newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee. #missuniversephilippines #missuniverse #michelledee #beautyqueen #lgbt #pageantry #pageant ? Fire - Gavin DeGraw
@dee5tiny Is this Michelle Marquez Dee's first tv appearance? @michellemdee  #missuniversephilippines #missuniversephilippines2022 #missuniversephilippinestourism #michellemarquezdee #michelledee #muph2022 #michelleformuph #mmd #celestecortesi #missworldphilippines #binibiningpilipinas #melaniemarquez ? original sound - KakamPINCS - muph2023

RELATED: Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023

