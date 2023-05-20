^

On the Radar

Have you posted your IG entry yet? Get ready to Aura with Maine on May 27

Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 9:54am
Lucky owners of vivo V27 Series can have the opportunity to meet Maine and do a TikTok video with her to show off their best aura poses.
MANILA, Philippines — Calling all fans of vivo's main girl, Maine Mendoza! Three more days to post an entry and get the chance to aura with Maine at vivo store in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong this May 27.

Twenty owners of vivo V27 Series can have the opportunity to meet Maine and do a TikTok video with her to show off their best aura poses.

Maine is known for her roles as an entertainment celebrity and host of a popular TV noontime show. She became viral with her fun and bubbly personality.

As vivo's ambassador since 2019, Maine will give vivo V27 5G or V27e users a chance to bond with her.

To join, V27 Series owners must do the following:

  1. Strike an “aura” pose holding the vivo V27 5G or V27e phone. Post the photo on Instagram until May 22, and ensure the account is set to public.
     
  2. Use hashtags #vivoV27Series5G #vivoMeetAndGreetWithMaine #AuraWithMaine.
     
  3. Do not take down the Instagram post until the Meet and Greet event on May 27.

The 20 entries with the highest number of likes will get a meet-and-greet pass. For more information, visit vivo's Facebook post for the Aura with Maine promo mechanics.

To those planning to buy vivo V27 Series during the event, exclusive freebies such as a fitness tracker, white box gift set, night lamp, headset and umbrella are up for grabs.

vivo V27 Series: Aura Portrait Master

The V27 Series, V27 5G and V27e, dubbed as the Aura Portrait Master for being the industry's first-ever pocket studio device, was launched in March 2023.

It is equipped with innovative features such as the Aura Portrait Algorithm, a soft light effect that improves the appearance of subjects by giving them warm, luminous and glowy skin.

With the aura light, anyone can take studio-quality photos and videos day and night.

 

