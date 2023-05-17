^

On the Radar

Here are Japan-quality appliances that can help you save electricity this summer

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 4:00pm
Here are Japan-quality appliances that can help you save electricity this summer
Turn down the heat and turn up family fun!
MANILA, Philippines — What’s your idea of a perfect summer? With the kids off school and parents eager to spend some quality time with the whole family, the possibilities are endless.

At home, this can mean summer-themed meals, endless movie nights and board games for the competitive family. But all this fun might come at a price—higher electricity bills caused by intense heat and extended time spent at home.

For the practical Filipino homemaker, this doesn’t always have to be the case. Check out Panasonic’s list of family-friendly activities that, with Japan-quality and energy-efficient home appliances, can help you have fun while you keep cool and enjoy bigger energy savings this summer!

Camp out in mom and dad’s room

Bring in the sleeping bags and bring out the snacks for a fun sleepover in the master bedroom with the complete family. Don’t forget to turn on your Panasonic AERO Series Inverter Air Conditioner for a cool, comfy breeze and lower energy consumption all through the night.

Rest even easier knowing that it comes with a 5-Star energy efficiency rating from the Department of Energy (DOE) for higher energy savings.

Play and learn with the family

Learning never stops even in the summer! Keep it fun with console or board games designed to bring out their critical thinking skills and sportsmanship.

For younger kids, you can go for reading or counting-themed plays to sharpen basic skills. When competition heats up, keep everyone’s head cool with the Panasonic Inverter Electric Fan.

Made with Inverter System powered by DC Motor, this fan lets you play all day and still enjoy 50% more energy savings vs AC motor fans.

Train mini master chefs

Make cooking a family bonding activity by asking the kids to help make their favorite meals. They won’t be able to say no to yummy food as you also can’t say no to bigger energy savings from the Panasonic Panasonic PRIME+ Edition Premium 4-door Refrigerator.

With energy-efficient technologies like Inverter and AI ECONAVI, it’s not surprising that it’s been awarded a 5-Star energy efficiency rating by the DOE for minimal energy consumption and bigger energy savings for your family.

Another perk for the family: it also comes with Prime Freeze that helps you keep their fave food fresh for longer and cut down on meal prep time on busy days, thanks to its 3 modes—Rapid Freezing, Quick Cooling and Cool Down.  

This summer, having leveled-up experiences with loved ones doesn’t have to mean big costs. With Panasonic Japan Quality, 5-Star energy-efficient home appliances, you can go all out this season as you enjoy pure energy savings!

 

Shop your energy-saving picks from the Panasonic Philippines websiteLazada, and Shopee. For updates, follow Panasonic Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

