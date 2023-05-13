^

'World War III': E-wallet invites users to #SwitchToMaya as GCash services crash anew

May 13, 2023 | 5:47pm
"Ayan na si crash? Not my bank ???? #SwitchToMaya and stay calm and confident with our 99.4% uptime," said Maya in a tweet today.
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet and online payment service Maya (formerly known as Paymaya) called on the public to switch allegiances on Saturday as its popular competitor GCash is once again experiencing technical difficulties.

GCash was unavailable on Saturday to the general public just days after multiple users experienced unauthorized deductions in their accounts — temporarily barring netizens' access to their money.

"Ayan na si crash? Not my bank ???? #SwitchToMaya and stay calm and confident with our 99.4% uptime," said Maya in a tweet on Saturday.

The National Privacy Commission just recently launched an investigation into the matter, with the data privacy watchdog looking into a possible data breach within GCash.

"Hi, we do apologize for the inconvenience. GCash App and it's services are temporarily unavailable. Rest assured you that your account and your funds are safe. We are working on restoring the services as soon as possible," said Gcash to its clients on Saturday afternoon.

"Thank you for your patience on this."

Netizens took to the internet to complain about the matter, saying that it's becoming a daily source of headache for Filipinos.

Some Twitter users, however, found humor in Maya's post, appreciating the "shade" being thrown by the digital bank.

"Awayan na twoah!" said @MxNoelle in a tweet.

Twitter user @M0RNINGWOODz, on another hand, said the following: "ouu maya provoking a World War III."

Some netizens like @superbraxstar and @chanakngqc were quick to point out flaws within Maya's app, saying that they're not above glitches as well. 

"i know ur hot rn but im holding my grudge nung kinain mo 300 pesos ko tas di mo binalik," said @chanakngqc.

