'World War III': E-wallet invites users to #SwitchToMaya as GCash services crash anew

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet and online payment service Maya (formerly known as Paymaya) called on the public to switch allegiances on Saturday as its popular competitor GCash is once again experiencing technical difficulties.

GCash was unavailable on Saturday to the general public just days after multiple users experienced unauthorized deductions in their accounts — temporarily barring netizens' access to their money.

"Ayan na si crash? Not my bank ???? #SwitchToMaya and stay calm and confident with our 99.4% uptime," said Maya in a tweet on Saturday.

Ayan na si crash?



Not my bank ???? #SwitchToMaya and stay calm and confident with our 99.4% uptime. pic.twitter.com/aP2NomRgHS — Maya (@mayaofficialph) May 13, 2023

The National Privacy Commission just recently launched an investigation into the matter, with the data privacy watchdog looking into a possible data breach within GCash.

"Hi, we do apologize for the inconvenience. GCash App and it's services are temporarily unavailable. Rest assured you that your account and your funds are safe. We are working on restoring the services as soon as possible," said Gcash to its clients on Saturday afternoon.

"Thank you for your patience on this."

1/2 Hi, we do apologize for the inconvenience. GCash App and it's services are temporarily unavailable. Rest assured you that your account and your funds are safe. We are working on restoring the services as soon as possible. — GCash (@gcashofficial) May 13, 2023

Netizens took to the internet to complain about the matter, saying that it's becoming a daily source of headache for Filipinos.

down nanaman ‘yung gcash, araw-araw nalang? — ???????????????? (@mage_desu) May 13, 2023

Halos araw araw down ang gcash puta kung kailan magbabayad ako ng bills hayup naiinis ako kung di lang sa gloan talaga tagal ko ng nag MAYA — • (@MagnificentLJH) May 13, 2023

araw araw nalang po ata may maintenance si gcash :(( tried registering sa palawan pay pero nagcacrash yung app!! pic.twitter.com/KWTulBjL7l — k. (@erinbns) May 13, 2023

Some Twitter users, however, found humor in Maya's post, appreciating the "shade" being thrown by the digital bank.

"Awayan na twoah!" said @MxNoelle in a tweet.

Twitter user @M0RNINGWOODz, on another hand, said the following: "ouu maya provoking a World War III."

ouu maya provoking a World War III https://t.co/dxBN0tYug4 — solomon (@M0RNINGWOODZ) May 13, 2023

Some netizens like @superbraxstar and @chanakngqc were quick to point out flaws within Maya's app, saying that they're not above glitches as well.

"i know ur hot rn but im holding my grudge nung kinain mo 300 pesos ko tas di mo binalik," said @chanakngqc.