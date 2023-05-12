Estancia Mall in Pasig City celebrates Motherâ€™s Day with Ikebana Exhibit

^

Estancia Mall in Pasig City celebrates Mother's Day with Ikebana Exhibit

May 12, 2023
Estancia Mall in Pasig City celebrates Mother's Day with Ikebana Exhibit
MANILA, Philippines — Mother’s Day weekend will become a much more beautiful and blooming occasion. Ortigas Malls, in partnership with the Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila No. 67, unveiled its ikebana exhibit in Estancia Mall at Capitol Commons, Pasig City on May 12.

Since being established in Kyoto, Japan in 1983, the Ikenobo Ikebana Society has educated people around the world on the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arrangement.

Its 67th chartered chapter located in Manila has brought Filipinos closer to the art form through immersive workshops, and now, its exhibit in Estancia Mall, “Homage to Mama, the Ikenobo Ikebana Way!”

“We want people to see the beautiful art form of ikebana, and learn how these flower arrangements can beautify our homes and our lives,” Architect Renee Bacani, Ortigas Malls vice president, said. “We’re grateful for the Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila for bringing beauty and joy to Estancia Mall during Mother’s Day weekend.”

The exhibit’s opening day was attended by Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila No. 67 President Ma. Theresa Calunsod and Vice President Romeo Jun Balderrama; Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi of the Japan Embassy; and Japan Information and Culture Center Director Matsuda Shigehiro and Cultural Officer Mukaigawa Yurie.

“Our society wants to show that ikebana as a practice is not just a method of creating decorations for our home. It’s also a form of prayer and thanksgiving to our Divine Creator. We hope many visitors and their loved ones can learn and find inspiration in the elegant floral arrangements,” said Dr. Balderrama.

Feel the summer bloom at Estancia Mall, and bring your moms to “Homage to Mama, the Ikenobo Ikebana Way!” exhibit until May 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will also be ikebana demonstrations on May 13 and 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., where guests can witness the artistic process in real time. All of these activities will be held at G/F East Wing.

You can also get a special treat for mom by presenting P2,000 worth of receipts at the concierge from May 1 to 30 with your Ortigas Community Card to get a free Mother’s Day magic mug. The redemption period is until May 30 or until supplies last.

 

For more information, follow Estancia Mall on Facebook (@estanciaofficial) and Instagram (@estanciaph). Download the Ortigas Malls app to find out more about upcoming events, and sign up for the Ortigas Community Card for exciting perks.

