^

On the Radar

Discover a million ways to love and celebrate your Super Mom at SM

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 1:00pm
Count on SM Supermalls to provide you with not just ideas but an #AweSM Super Moms Day.
Count on SM Supermalls to provide you with not just ideas but an #AweSM Super Moms Day.
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — To make this year’s Mother’s Day extra special, a variety of activities are in store as moms take center stage at your favorite SM malls nationwide until May 14.

Offer a prayer of thanks for Mom

Start the day with a prayer of thanks and a special blessing of all moms during Sunday Mass at the malls’ activity center or chapels.

Lunch or dinner, it’s on you!

This is the one day in the year where you should treat mom to her favorite meal, her craved-for dishes and sweets. Choose from a range of restaurants, coffee shops, food stops and dessert places at her favorite SM mall.

Snap up the best deals and amazing finds

Surprise mom with amazing gifts, delectable dining treats and mind-blowing deals from pampering, skin care and so much more! Mother’s Day only comes once a year so this is the perfect opportunity to treat and give back to our supermoms.

Champion your local mom-preneurs

Enjoy great finds and all the local products at the Mom-preneur Market! This pop-up of small and medium businesses owned by super mommies has almost everything you want, from food and beauty to wellness and fashion.

Groove and move to the beat of the latest tunes

Calling all #SuperKids and kids at heart! Jive, laugh out loud or marvel in awe with other families as you and your Super Mom perform the trendiest TikTok craze, challenges and dance hits in matching outfits this May 14 at your favorite SM mall. 

Celebrate Super Moms on IG!

Capture your most memorable selfies with your mom at the beautiful spots and installations all over SM. Be free to express your own uniqueness and creativity in the specially-designed photo spaces. Don’t forget to tag us on IG!

Calling all fur moms: Paw-ty with your beloved fur babies

To make things even more paw-tastic, SM welcomes fur moms and their fur babies to enjoy a special bonding day filled with yummy treats and awesome prizes.

Count on SM Supermalls to provide you with not just ideas but an #AweSM Super Moms Day. Everything’s here so be sure to drop by the nearest SM mall with your fam and most especially, your Super Mom.

 

To know more about SM Supermalls’ promos, deals, and exciting activities for moms, visit www.smsupermalls.com or visit @SMSupermalls on social media.

SM SUPERMALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Discover a million ways to love and celebrate your Super Mom at SM
Sponsored
2 hours ago

Discover a million ways to love and celebrate your Super Mom at SM

2 hours ago
To make this year’s Mother’s Day extra special, a variety of activities are in store as moms take center stage...
On the Radar
fbtw
Looking for plant-based milk that&rsquo;s not watery nor bland? Let&rsquo;s go Oatside!
5 hours ago

Looking for plant-based milk that’s not watery nor bland? Let’s go Oatside!

5 hours ago
Finally, Oatside is now in the Philippines and what better way to celebrate the launch than incorporating the milk in fiesta...
On the Radar
fbtw
Let your love for mom bloom on Mother&rsquo;s Day at Ortigas Malls
Sponsored
1 day ago

Let your love for mom bloom on Mother’s Day at Ortigas Malls

1 day ago
Ortigas Malls recognizes that moms are the coolest people for all that they do for us and for all that they are to us. So,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels
Sponsored
2 days ago

Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels

By May Dedicatoria | 2 days ago
Dubbed Alfie Alley, the street-meets-art public event thanked and celebrated the pouring love of Metro Manila patrons to Alfonso...
On the Radar
fbtw
The green flag is up! Eco dating a new trend among Filipinos
3 days ago

The green flag is up! Eco dating a new trend among Filipinos

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
These days, it is not enough that a man and a woman seem to be compatible and feel a certain mutual attraction to each other...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Diana,' 'Kate' trend on King Charles III's coronation
5 days ago

'Diana,' 'Kate' trend on King Charles III's coronation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The beauteous ex-wife of King Charles III trended on Twitter on his coronation day, alongside her daughter-in-law, Catherine,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with