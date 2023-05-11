Let your love for mom bloom on Mother’s Day at Ortigas Malls

Ortigas Malls has prepared ways to show our love to our moms on Mother’s Day!

MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to spoil our moms with goodies and fun activities the way they always spoil us.

While we strive to show our love all year round, Mother’s Day is a day when we go all out in expressing our gratitude.

Ortigas Malls recognizes that moms are the coolest people for all that they do for us and for all that they are to us: mother, best friend, cheerleader, confidant, disciplinarian, shopping buddy, fellow foodie and a shoulder to cry on.

So, here are ways to show our love to our moms on Mother’s Day with special treats for them and fun activities we can do together.

Estancia Mall

Bond with mom at We Bloom: A warm treat for the coolest moms on Mother’s Day weekend. Participate in Love Through Ikebana together on May 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. and enjoy the Ikebana exhibit from May 12 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On May 13 and 14, the ikebana demonstrations will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. All Ikebana activities will be held at G/F East Wing.

On May 13, sit back, relax and enjoy Melodies for Mom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at G/F East Wing.

Present P2,000 worth of receipts from May 1 to 30 with your Ortigas Community Card at the concierge to get a free Mother's Day magic mug. You may claim your gift from May 8 to 30 or until supplies last.

Tiendesitas

Does your mom love perfume? This workshop is for her!

Floral Fragrances Perfumery Workshop demonstrates the art of making scents for mom to have a deeper understanding of mixing notes to create unique perfumes. On May 13, 2 to 4 p.m. at Level 1, Building B.

On May 14, head to Level 1, Building B and listen to music for a memorable Sunday afternoon, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Melodies for Mom.

Meanwhile, pet lovers will have a blast at the Furmom & Me Fashion Show on May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Level 1, Building B. Pet moms can pick their favorite outfits with their pets and walk the runway.

Present P1,000 worth of receipts from May 1 to 30 with your Ortigas Community Card at the concierge to get a free Mother's Day magic mug, exclusive to Ortigas Community Card holders. You may claim your gift from May 8 to 30 or until supplies last.

Greenhills

Mom’s in for a shiny, shimmery time as you learn to make accessories together at the Jewelry Making Workshop on May 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Shoppesville Pasilio near Daiso.

Does your mom always stop by the flower market to decorate the house? On May 14, let your mom level up her interior decorating skills with the Flower Arrangement Workshop, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Shoppesville Pasilio.

This will teach her how to make flower arrangements of all styles and sizes, whether she likes her blooms in the house to be minimalist or all-out maximalist.

Melodies for Mom on May 14, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at Shoppesville Pasilio, will surely be a relaxing time for her.

On May 21, mothers come together for #MomTribe, a Meet Up of Moms of Influence from 1 to 5 p.m. at Shoppesville Pasilio. Here, they can exchange ideas and experiences on being a mother, and perhaps spill the tea on what it’s like raising children.

Present P1,500 worth of receipts from May 1 to 30 with your Ortigas Community Card at the concierge to get a free Mother's Day magic mug, exclusive to Ortigas Community Card holders. You may claim your gift from May 8 to 30 or until supplies last.

Cap off your week by taking mom to the Greenhills Skyline, located at the Connecticut Arcade Roofdeck, every Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy good food at the al fresco dining area and have a great night of live music with the city skyline as your backdrop.

And because Mother Earth is the mother of all mothers, the one that we call home and sustains us all, Greenhills is holding a Yard Sale Sustainability Drive every second Sunday of the month at P3-GStrip from 6 to 10 a.m.

You can buy and sell your things, upcycle or donate them. There will be a recycled product display to give ideas on how to repurpose things you don’t need or want any more to become usable again.

Ortigas Malls celebrates mothers throughout the month of May and helps us show our appreciation for them.

There is so much we can do for and with them at Greenhills, Tiendesitas, and Estancia!

Download the Ortigas Malls app via Google Playstore or Apple Store, and sign up for the Ortigas Community Card.