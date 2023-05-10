Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels

Dubbed Alfie Alley, the street-meets-art public event thanked and celebrated the pouring love of Metro Manila patrons to Alfonso. Chill-out songs from bands like Urbandub also filled the night.

MANILA, Philippines — In our lives, we will go through different phases and emotional vibe checks. And often, we look for a quiet and reliable company.

One that has been a trusted drinking partner for over two decades is Alfonso Brandy. It easily made its way to Filipino homes and eventually to the tropang Alfie’s hearts primarily because of its flavor and imported quality. It’s made from the finest grapes of Spain’s La Mancha region and aged in the biggest single bodega in Jerez—but with tropa-approved price.

So when the Filipino brand announced it was going to stage a street culture-themed event for the very first time, everyone got excited to visit The Pop Up Katipunan in Quezon City.

Photo Release Street artist Dennis Bato, Montosco Inc. Sales and Marketing Director Lauren Tanganco and Alfie Alley host Alex Diaz.

“This event is more about connecting with our tropang Alfie. We haven’t had this chance to really meet and interact with the tropa, so this is about them,” Montosco Sales and Marketing Director Lauren Tanganco tells Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

“It’s really about engaging them and helping them get to know the brand more. We’re not launching a new product as Alfie Alley is not really about sales. It’s about the people.”

Chill-out songs from SSUT, Hulo Band, John Roa, I Belong to the Zoo and the timeless Urbandub filled the night, blending smoothly with street art installations created by architect-turned-artist Dennis Bato.

Bato is an affiliate of Pilipinas Street Plan, a community that showcases and celebrates “ephemeral art” on street. He has been involved with Philippine street and graffiti art for a decade now.

“Team Alfonso really appreciates street art and street culture. We wanted to partner with a street artist who has deep love for his work. Si Bato, talagang alam na alam niya at mahal na mahal niya ang street art. You can see it in the designs that he made for Alfie Alley,” Tanganco explains.

Photo Release The Alfie Alley graffiti wall was unveiled during the program.

During the event, the artist’s larger-than-life street art was unveiled, a giant Alfonso Brandy bottle installation, along with a huge Alfie Alley mural. Bato also created designs for each of Alfonso Brandy’s three featured variants (Light, Platinum and Zero)—which attendees wished could be part of Alfie Alley’s collectible merchandise soon.

Through the night, guests felt at home while enjoying the company of their friends and good music as they sipped on Alfonso Brandy on the rocks, with cola or with ginger ale and lemon.

To give them a full street vibe experience, sari-sari-store-inspired booths for Light, Platinum and Zero were placed at The Pop Up, each with its own limited-edition Alife Alley merchandise and games to enjoy.

Over at the Alfonso Light Booth, guests had the chance to snap a picture at the Alfie Alley Photo Wall, with their Alfie caps and shirts.

The Alfonso Zero Booth, meanwhile, set up a thrilling Al-Flip Cup game where winners took home exciting prizes.

Finally, the Alfonso Platinum Booth presented a Jenga-inspired game, Jengalfie Platinum, where one had to pick out the Alfonso Platinum block from the stack to win a special prize.

Following the successful launch in Quezon City last April 15, Alfonso is set to delight tropang Alfie again next month.

Alfie Alley is heading to Papa Doms Bar and Restaurant in Tagaytay on May 20, to be followed by a run at Daluyon Beach Resort in La Union on May 27.

“We want to bring the Metro Manila experience to the North and the South,” Tanganco shares, adding that Alfie Alley can possibly go to Visayas and Mindanao, too, in the future.

“What we want the tropang Alfie to remember that this event really understood them. Iyon naman talaga ang intent namin. We wanted to make an event where they will feel that they really belong, they are part of a family, they are part of a tropa,” she ends.



