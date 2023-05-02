Cockroach 'attends' 2023 Met Gala and walks red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — The 2023 Met Gala was attended by celebrity power in the likes of Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton, but the viral scene-stealer was singular cockroach spotted on the red carpet.

In the middle of the star-studded red carpet, press attendees and photographers on the New York City's Metropolitan Musem of Art's steps caught a glimpse of a cockroach scampering on the carpet.

Representatives for magazines Variety, People, and Vulture were able to capture videos of the cockroach crawling on the carpet, where Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur even snapped some close-up photos of the insect.

Mazur — who pretended to stomp on the cockroach, which ignored the photographer — even showed Variety one photo he took of the little critter.

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

The magazine later announced that the cockroach did not make into the museum at it was stepped on.

As a "tribute" to the viral cockroach, Variety uploaded an obituary photo for the insect who stole the limelight for several minutes.

According to PestWorld, cockroaches can go for a week without their heads, can run nearly up to 5 kilometers per hour, and the American breed has an attraction to alcohol especially beer.

Chairing this year's Met Gala with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were actresses Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, and singer Dua Lipa.

