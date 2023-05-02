Mark your calendar: Pampering prizes, memorable moments await moms at #SuperMomsClubSUPERMeetup

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all SuperMoms! Zen is just one play away when you attend the #SuperMomsClubSUPERMeetup on May 4, 4 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Main Mall Atrium.

If there’s anything the last few years have taught us, it’s the importance of self-care and carving time out in our hectic schedules for a much-needed “me-time.” Moms deserve as much—if not more.

So, in celebration of all the incredible super moms we love, SM Deals and Pink Parlour have teamed up to put you in the spotlight and pamper you pretty with exclusive prizes—because you truly deserve them for all the hard work that you do.

Scan to play

Just head on over to the SM Deals x Pink Parlour booth at the event to register. Scan the QR codes displayed on the booth and follow the two easy sign-up prompts—one for Pink Parkour’s Facebook page and the other for SM Deals’ sign-up page.

Moms must be registered users in the SM Deals website and must be following Pink Parlour’s official Facebook page to play.

Participating mamas will have a chance to score a free manicure from Pink Parlour or play one Plinko board game for more pampering services.

You have the option to just get your nails done on the spot—or get things more exciting by simply dropping a ping pong ball into one of the holes at the top edge of the frame. Watch it bounce from peg to peg until it lands in a slot. Then, collect the corresponding prize on the display. Easy!

Prizes include P100 and P200 worth of gift certificates from SM and gift certificates for an eyebrow threading, underarm waxing and a 30-minute foot reflexology treatment.

Note, though, that the free nail polish service (cleaning not included) will only be applicable to the first 30 moms at the event who will choose not to play the Plinko board game. At the end of the day, you get some indulgent prizes, either way. That’s a win-win deal right there!

Where cool, super moms hang out

The SuperMoms Club is the official Facebook group of SM Supermalls dedicated to mommy shoppers and loyalists.

Made up of diverse range of SuperMoms across the country, the award-winning, moderated forum was established as a safe space for mothers.

It’s an avenue to connect with like-minded moms who are navigating their motherhood journey, with discourse on hot-button topics about parenthood, child-rearing, career and women’s health among others under the #SuperMomsClubConvo.

Apart from being a community on the internet for virtual support and insight, the SuperMoms Club is also a venue for mommas to come together through on-ground events, such as the upcoming and quarterly #SuperMomsClubMeetup on May 4.

CEO and founder of Filipino Homebased Moms and international motivational speaker MK Bertulfo will grace the meetup to touch on bouncing back from life’s challenges while raising a family in her keynote speech, encouraging attendees to keep going in the face of adversity.

Super First-Time Mom and special celebrity guest Elisse Joson will also share her journey to motherhood and the things she learned about herself and her baby.

Ultimately, it’s a fun time to gather ‘round to meet mom-friends in real life and create long-lasting personal connections—not to mention explore #AWorldofExperienceAtSM via perks, promos and contests as well.

On May 4, make sure you swing by at the SM Mall of Asia Main Mall Atrium for the big #SuperMomsClubSUPERMeetup (bring the whole fam, too!) and treat yourself to a free pampering service when you hang out and play at the SM Deals x Pink Parlour booth—because it’s your time to feel super!

Event is for FREE and starts at 4 p.m. See you there!