RCBC forges partnership with WTE 2023

Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 2:00pm
WTE will go regional for the first time and will be held in five provincial cities.
MANILA, Philippines — RCBC, through RCBC Credit Cards, recently sealed a partnership with World Travel Expo (WTE) 2023.

The collaboration signaled the start of providing credit cardholders the opportunity to plan their next travel goals and find the best destinations in the market.

Now on its seventh year, WTE will go regional for the first time and will be held in five provincial cities (SMX Clark, SMX Bacolod, Ayala Center Cebu, SMX Davao and KCC Mall Zamboanga), culminating at the World Trade Center in Pasay City in November.                                            

RCBC Credit Cards has securely placed its full support and trust (as co-presenter) in the WTE event to assure its credit cardholders of worry-free travel arrangements and provide them an easy way to avail of attractive vacation, shopping and staycation offers.

(From left) Paulo Mayor Clasiete, managing director of PMM Multimedia Services and Klik.ph; Mildred Caballero, managing director of Ad Asia Events; Arniel Vincent Ong, president and CEO of RCBC Bankard Services Corp. (RCBC Credit Cards); Mylene Bico, Chief Commercial Officer; and Benjamin Cumpas Jr., SVP Sales and Distribution.
Photo release

During the contract signing, Arniel Vincent Ong, president and CEO of RCBC Bankard Services Corp., relayed, “We have noticed that travel spend is back and many of our cardholders are again traveling. With this, we would like to offer our cardholders the best travel deals so they can maximize the use of their RCBC credit cards.”

“Through our partnership with WTE, our cardholders will gain access to the event ahead of the general public and thus, be able to get the best deals ahead of everybody else. They can also gain free entrance to the event and get deals/offers that are exclusive to the RCBC Credit Cards,” he added.

What sets RCBC Credit Card from other credit card issuers? 

“Specific to travel, RCBC premium credit cardholders get unlimited free access at the Marhaba Lounge in T3, plus one companion, and free Priority Pass membership to enable them to access airport lounges around the world,” he replied.

“While non-premium cardholders, on the other hand, can access the lounge and waive the fee if they use the cards abroad. RCBC cardholders can also get free travel insurance of up to P5 million, as long as they use their credit cards to purchase airline tickets.

Lastly, the RCBC credit card is the only credit card that enables customers to convert their purchases abroad at 0% interest for three months, digitally, thru the RCBC Digital app.’’

Summer is here and more Filipinos are keen on taking advantage of opportunities to enjoy their travels in the coming months.

Mylene Bico, the chief commercial officer of RCBC Bankard Services Corp., gave some tips to travelers on credit card usage.

“We encourage travelers to take advantage of the various travel benefits that are available through their credit cards. For RCBC credit cards, we have credit card products that provide superior rewards when the card is used for overseas purchases.

“Our recently re-launched RCBC Visa Infinite credit card provides 5x reward points for purchases abroad. Our travel credit cards such as Visa Platinum and AirAsia co-brand provide superior spend to air miles conversion so they can accumulate more and redeem flights faster,’’ she shared.                   

RCBC Credit Cards bagged the “Credit Card of the Year’’ during the recent Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.

 

For more information regarding World travel Fairs and Expo Series of 2023, call Ad Asia Events Group at (0977) 811-2688. Email [email protected] or visit worldtravelexpo.ph.

