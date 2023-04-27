Comm&Sense â€“ Roar leads Philippine Gold Winners in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Comm&Sense – Roar leads Philippine Gold Winners in 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Comm&Sense-Roar is the only PR agency from the Philippines to win for its clients the top prizes in three highly coveted marketing and communications categories.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off its seven-trophy win and Agency of the Year nomination in the Anvil Awards, PR Agency Comm&Sense and its affiliate Roar scored big in the 10th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

It bagged five metals, including three golds, in one of the most prestigious global awards for innovation.

More than 800 entries from 29 nations all over the world joined this year’s Stevies.

Comm&Sense won Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year for client PhilCare for its groundbreaking initiative, the PhilCare Health and Wellness Index: Helping the Philippines Transition from the Pandemic into the Next Normal.

A jury member commented that the PhilCare Wellness Index is a “great example of thought leadership in action” and how it can make a difference in people’s lives.

The PhilCare campaign won top prize over other winners in the same category: one from India and three others from the Philippines.

Comm&Sense also won top honors in Innovation for Use of Social Media for #HindiBastaHeavy Campaign of Unilab’s Hemostan.

The campaign was launched to break taboos associated with the discussion on heavy menstrual bleeding, a health danger to many Filipino women.

A juror commented on Hemostan's campaign: “The unique tool set up for the female market has a very profound social influence to focus more people’s attention on the issue of caring for women.”

The campaign was recognized as the best among five other winners in the same category, mostly from the Philippines and Indonesia.

One of the other winners in this category was also won by Comm&Sense for its client Save the Children – Philippines (SCP).

SCP won a bronze award for use of social media for the program “The Pinoy Parent and the Advocacy for Positive Discipline,” an online campaign to promote positive parenting in the Philippines.

Roar’s client, BDO Unibank, also won top prize for Innovation in House Organizations and Publications for its entry BDO’s Corporate Newsletter Goes Beyond News.

??”Outstanding! The range of content from business to sustainability to fun to heartwarming stories, the presentation and design, all are a treat to the eyes and the soul alike,” commented a juror on BDO’s newsletter, The Wayfinder.

BDO’s entry was the only one deemed worthy to get an award in this coveted category.

BDO’s 2021 Sustainability Report titled Chronicling BDO’s ESG and the Nation’s Recovery also won the Bronze Stevies for Innovation in Annual Reports.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from the prestigious Stevie Awards,” said Comm&Sense - Roar Managing Director Charlotte Reyes. “We are particularly proud to be the most awarded Philippine PR firm this year.”

Jaeger Tanco, Comm&Sense President, said the awards are a testament to the strong relationships and shared commitment Comm&Sense - Roar has with its partner brands to produce meaningful public relations campaigns and projects that benefit the public.

He credits the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation for the accolades the company receives both locally and internationally.

“These awards continue to validate our brand of Intelligent PR. The Stevies, in particular, affirm the effectiveness of our data-based approach to conceptualizing, designing and implementing communication campaigns for both traditional and new media,” Tanco said.