Make your own Sulit-Sarap meals for P75 with Jollibee's Mix & Match Combos

Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 9:00am
MANILA, Philippines — With the rising inflation affecting food prices, more people are tightening their belts and prioritizing basic needs. But they are still keeping an eye out for value-for-money offers.

You don’t need to settle for what you pay for, because Jollibee is offering a way for you to choose your own meal combination that is both sulit and masarap — through Jollibee Mix & Match Combos!

Make your own Sulit-Sarap combination for only P75, a customizable combo lineup that lets you enjoy some of Jollibee’s best-tasting products.

“With Jollibee’s Mix & Match Combos, both good taste and good value come together,” the brand’s Assistant Vice President Pam Reyes said.

“You can be flexible with the combination you want and get bang for your buck because it’s guaranteed to be delicious. Enjoy your Sulit-Sarap favorites, the way you want it!”

Make your own Sulit-Sarap combos with three easy steps:

1. Choose 1 main: Jolly Spaghetti, 1 piece Burger Steak, Yumburger or Tuna Pie (also available in Spicy Tuna Pie)

2. Choose 1 side: Jolly Crispy Fries Regular, Peach Mango Pie, Choco Sundae, Coke Float or Pineapple Juice Regular

3. Pay P75 for any combination.

Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and start enjoying your favorite Sulit-Sarap combination via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

 

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on TwitterInstagram and TikTok.

