Here comes the sun! vivo PH lists down summer must-haves for your upcoming trip

MANILA, Philippines — Switch out your cardigans and hot coffee for swimsuits and halo-halo because the raging hot season is officially here. People are coming out of their caves and are more persistent than ever to book their summer getaways.

Whether you’re going out of town, out of the country or simply out of the house away from your deadlines, remember to bring everything that you need to keep you cool this dry season and help you capture every special moment of your outing.

Here are some summer essentials you should include in your travel pack for your next great trip with your fam or your squad!

An outfit that’s giving summer

Great outfits bring out the best in us. With the blazing hot sun, a couple of shirts and pants or shorts won’t be enough—not when everyone else is showing off their best summer pics online.

Off to the beach? Don’t forget your most slay swimsuit and cover-up for those photos you’re definitely going to take. Picnic at sunset with bae?

Pack a maxi dress to match the romantic vibe. Whatever your summer plans are, be sure you have the best fits that will bring out your best aura each time.

Skin-care essentials

Sunburn and harmful UV rays are some of the enemies you must watch out for during your vacation. You don’t want to let these awful things ruin your trip.

If you’re planning to spend hours under the scorching sun, don’t forget to bring skin-loving items such as a sunscreen to prevent major sunburns and skin damage, and moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated. Umbrellas, towels, hats, shades or cover-ups can also keep you shaded away from the sun’s fiery gaze.

Hydro-buddy to keep you cool

Thinking about hiking up another mountain this summer or attending an outdoor music festival with your friends?

These activities are totally fun but can also take a lot of your energy, especially under the extreme heat. Don’t forget to bring a tumbler filled with cold, filtered water to help you stay hydrated and keep your energy levels high.

A reliable camera during your vacay

A summer trip would not be complete without taking a lot of snaps for the Gram. You just can’t go home until you have a great photo to post on your socials.

The vivo V27 Series, the Aura Portrait Master, is equipped with the newest Aura Portrait Algorithm, which is a true game changer in mobile portrait photography. Its three key features are:

The Aura Light which has three lamp beads and a specially manufactured lamp cover to produce soft and even lighting to make your subject’s skin delicate and their facial details clearer.

The Sony IMX766V flagship sensor that has 145% more light intake and boosts the image’s quality and vibrance, resulting in brighter and more vivid photos even when they’re taken in low-light conditions.

The vivo V27 Series’ advanced portrait mode, which helps in retouching your subject’s face and photo moods.

Want to be the star of summer ’23? The vivo V27 Series and its Aura Portrait Algorithm will help you take great summer portraits that will surely garner likes, shares and comments from your followers.

The vivo V27 Series is also equipped with a 50MP Eye AF Vlogging camera that delivers ultra-clear details that even when zoomed in to 100%+, your videos will not pixelate and will still appear distinctive and hi-def.

Additionally, the vivo V27 Series’ camera also comes with an EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) + OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) Dual-Ultra Stabilization feature.

The vivo V27 Series is now available for P16,999 (vivo V27e variant) and P24,999 (vivo V27 5G) in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores.