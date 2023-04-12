'Playing badminton in NLEX is prohibited': Advisory released after 2 men go viral

Social media user Nays Martin Baoec, who spotted the two men, said that those who watched the two men playing got amused and forgot about their frustration about the traffic.

MANILA, Philippines — A video of two men playing badminton on North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) has gone viral on social media.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Wilfred Zamora Jr. and Arjay Fusilero were seen playing badminton on NLEX during the heavy traffic last Holy Week.

According to Wilfred, it had been 10 minutes that they were stuck in traffic jam, which is why they decided to play badminton.

He said that the men played badminton for 20 minutes.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation said that the badminton game happened when there was a fire incident in Candaba Viaduct that caused the traffic jam.

Metro Pacific added that playing on NLEX is prohibited.

"We immediately closed the lanes near the burning tank truck for the safety of motorists. When the traffic was at full stop these motorists alighted from their vehicles and did these unsafe acts," it said.

"They would definitely be stopped had we seen them, but our personnel were focused on responding to the emergency situation to ensure everyone's safety," it added.