^

On the Radar

Jollibee reveals new Summer Coolers: Creamy Floats and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae

Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 12:00pm
Jollibee reveals new Summer Coolers: Creamy Floats and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae

MANILA, Philippines — As the summer season unfolds, so do all the fun possibilities planned with family and friends from beach trips to city activities. But being in a tropical country, the grueling summer heat is expected to come with the territory.

To refresh ourselves from the energy-draining heat and enjoy delicious treats, Jollibee launches its Summer Coolers—the Choco Float, Coffee Float and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae.

The Creamy Floats are delectable yet refreshing drinks topped with Jollibee’s signature vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

For those who crave for an indulgent chocolate flavor, the Choco Float delivers a rich chocolate drink topped with ice cream, while for those who seek for a stronger pick-me-up, the Coffee Float brings an energy-boosting coffee drink topped with ice cream.

The Mango Graham Fudge Sundae keeps you cool and satisfied with its in-season tropical flavor and delightful flavor combination.

The vanilla soft-serve ice cream is topped with sweet mango chunks and puree, crunchy graham bits, and rich chocolate syrup to make a fruity dessert perfect for the summer.

“These new offerings hit the spot for those who are on the lookout for an exciting drink or dessert as they hit the beach, cool off under the summer heat, hang out in malls, or even just stay at home to relax and recharge,” said Pam Reyes, assistant vice president for Marketing.

“Whether you opt for the Choco Float, Coffee Float or the Mango Chocolate Graham Sundae, you’re surely in for a refreshingly delicious treat to beat the summer heat!”

Jollibee’s Summer Coolers are available nationwide for a limited time only, with the Choco Float and Coffee Float at P55 and the Mango Graham Fudge Sundae at P59.

Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in these must-try summer coolers via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru. You can also opt to have them safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

 

For more information and updates on Jollibee’s products, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

COOLERS

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jollibee reveals new Summer Coolers: Creamy Floats and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Jollibee reveals new Summer Coolers: Creamy Floats and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae

1 hour ago
To refresh ourselves from the energy-draining heat and enjoy delicious treats, Jollibee launches its Summer Coolers—the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Deinfluencing, or the art of negative reviews
1 day ago

Deinfluencing, or the art of negative reviews

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Welcome to the art of deinfluencing, one of the latest trends on TikTok, in which influencers tell you what not to ...
On the Radar
fbtw
The 'AI obsessed' photographer who tricked Instagram
2 days ago

The 'AI obsessed' photographer who tricked Instagram

By Agence France-Presse, Joseph Boyle | 2 days ago
Photography enthusiast Jos Avery found a new creative outlet, one that led him to deceive thousands of people: the artificial...
On the Radar
fbtw
Nigerian court orders killing of noisy cockerel
4 days ago

Nigerian court orders killing of noisy cockerel

By Agence France-Presse | 4 days ago
A court in northern Nigeria's largest city of Kano ordered a man to kill his cockerel following a neighbor's complaint that...
On the Radar
fbtw
World's youngest published author is 4 years old
6 days ago

World's youngest published author is 4 years old

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
After a thousand copies of "The Elephant Saeed and the Bear" were sold, Guinness World Records officially recognized the book's...
On the Radar
fbtw
First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon
8 days ago

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon

By Moises Avila | 8 days ago
NASA unveiled the crew on Monday for its first human mission to the Moon in more than 50 years –- including the first...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with