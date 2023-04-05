^

On the Radar

World's youngest published author is 4 years old

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 5:09pm
World's youngest published author is 4 years old
Saeed Rashed AlMheiri
Guinness World Records

MANILA, Philippines — After a thousand copies of "The Elephant Saeed and the Bear" were sold, Guinness World Records (GWR) officially recognized the book's four-year-old author Saeed Rashed AlMheiri as the youngest published author in the world.

The children's book by the Abu Dhabi-born Saeed is about kindness and an unexpected friendship between, expectedly, an elephant and a polar bear.

"The elephant had a picnic and he saw a polar bear. He thought the bear was going to eat him but, in the end, the elephant showed kindness and said ‘Let’s have a picnic together’! Then they became friends and showed kindness to each other," Saeed said of his book.

Saeed added that he enjoyed being able to read his story out loud to his parents and friends at school. He is also a fan of mathematics and loves to solve math problems with his mother.

Related: Celebrity instructor to break own Guinness record for biggest Zumba class

The new GWR holder was actually inspired by his older sister AlDhabi, herself a former record holder for "youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female)" and "youngest person to publish a bilingual book series (female)" when she was eight years old.

"I love my sister so much and I enjoy playing with her all the time," Saeed told GWR. "We read, write, draw, and do so many activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too."

AlDhabi recently launched the Books from Children to Children initiative which encourages children between four and ten years old to write, illustrate, and publish books for other kids.

The siblings are already working on their next books, Saeed eager to break another record in the future.

"AlDhabi is an inspirational young lady and Saeed followed her footsteps. He is the proof that everybody is born with a talent and that talent cannot be known unless they discover it by trying things out," Saeed's parents ended.

RELATED: Guinness World Records names The Weeknd 'most popular artist'

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
World's youngest published author is 4 years old
1 hour ago

World's youngest published author is 4 years old

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
After a thousand copies of "The Elephant Saeed and the Bear" were sold, Guinness World Records officially recognized the book's...
On the Radar
fbtw
First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon
1 day ago

First woman, Black astronaut to make 2024 flight around Moon

By Moises Avila | 1 day ago
NASA unveiled the crew on Monday for its first human mission to the Moon in more than 50 years –- including the first...
On the Radar
fbtw
Stay cool and stylish with this limited Dyson bundle deal
Sponsored
2 days ago

Stay cool and stylish with this limited Dyson bundle deal

2 days ago
From March 25 to 28 only, you can purchase a Dyson Cool tower fan and a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for just P34,500, exclusively...
On the Radar
fbtw
Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1
Sponsored
4 days ago

Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1

4 days ago
Good news to self-confessed chocolate cake lovers! You can now more easily get Red Ribbon’s delicious new Chocolate...
On the Radar
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t get lost like Roger and Trevor! TTC Tour Brands invites travelers to enjoy Switzerland sans the hassle
Sponsored
5 days ago

Don’t get lost like Roger and Trevor! TTC Tour Brands invites travelers to enjoy Switzerland sans the hassle

5 days ago
Travel corporation TTC Tour Brands is proud to celebrate its long-term partnership with Switzerland Tourism by supporting...
On the Radar
fbtw
Bride hires ex-boyfriend as wedding makeup artist
6 days ago

Bride hires ex-boyfriend as wedding makeup artist

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
A bride hired her ex-boyfriend to be the makeup artist for her wedding.
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with