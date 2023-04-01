^

On the Radar

Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1

Philstar.com
April 1, 2023 | 8:16am
Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1
Cake lovers can bring home the goodness of Red Ribbon’s premium Chocolate Heaven starting at only P899 for the Junior size and P1,239 for the Regular size.
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — Good news to self-confessed chocolate cake lovers! You can now easily get Red Ribbon’s delicious new Chocolate Heaven Cake as it will be offered in more Luzon stores starting April 1.

Coming from its highly successful launch in September 2022, Chocolate Heaven will now be offered in over 150 stores around Metro Manila, North Luzon and South Luzon.

Red Ribbon’s Chocolate Heaven remains as delicious and indulgent as ever—its layers of moist chocolate fudge cake, creamy chocolate icing and rich chocolate ganache that’s made with premium chocolate continue to impress chocolate lovers everywhere and allow the cake to live up to being Red Ribbon’s best chocolate cake yet.

Cake lovers can bring home the goodness of Red Ribbon’s premium Chocolate Heaven starting at only P899 for the Junior size and P1,239 for the Regular size.

 

To order, see this link to check out which Red Ribbon outlets in Luzon carry this must try cake or conveniently order via the Red Ribbon app, website, hotline #87777, and the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

CHOCOLATE HEAVEN

RED RIBBON BAKESHOP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1

1 hour ago
Good news to self-confessed chocolate cake lovers! You can now more easily get Red Ribbon’s delicious new Chocolate...
On the Radar
fbtw
Don&rsquo;t get lost like Roger and Trevor! TTC Tour Brands invites travelers to enjoy Switzerland sans the hassle
Sponsored
17 hours ago

Don’t get lost like Roger and Trevor! TTC Tour Brands invites travelers to enjoy Switzerland sans the hassle

17 hours ago
Travel corporation TTC Tour Brands is proud to celebrate its long-term partnership with Switzerland Tourism by supporting...
On the Radar
fbtw
Vlogger raises P1M for pediatric cancer patients after staying in box for 30 days
2 days ago

Vlogger raises P1M for pediatric cancer patients after staying in box for 30 days

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino YouTuber Adam Alejo has managed to raise over P1 million in donations from his "30 Days Inside A QR Code Box"...
On the Radar
fbtw
Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sider&aelig;l, it's 'Y' or '?'
3 days ago

Grimes' daughter with Elon Musk is no longer Exa Dark Sideræl, it's 'Y' or '?'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer Grimes has changed the name of her daughter with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk from Exa Dark Sideræl...
On the Radar
fbtw
Sugar traps force cockroaches to adapt new sex 'gifts'
3 days ago

Sugar traps force cockroaches to adapt new sex 'gifts'

3 days ago
Humans using sugar in cockroach traps has inadvertently led to female roaches being turned off by the sugary "gifts" males...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview
3 days ago

'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Content creator and "She's Into You" cast member Jim Morales went viral after donning a toga to the airport on his way to...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with