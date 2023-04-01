Red Ribbon makes Chocolate Heaven available in more Luzon stores starting April 1

MANILA, Philippines — Good news to self-confessed chocolate cake lovers! You can now easily get Red Ribbon’s delicious new Chocolate Heaven Cake as it will be offered in more Luzon stores starting April 1.

Coming from its highly successful launch in September 2022, Chocolate Heaven will now be offered in over 150 stores around Metro Manila, North Luzon and South Luzon.

Red Ribbon’s Chocolate Heaven remains as delicious and indulgent as ever—its layers of moist chocolate fudge cake, creamy chocolate icing and rich chocolate ganache that’s made with premium chocolate continue to impress chocolate lovers everywhere and allow the cake to live up to being Red Ribbon’s best chocolate cake yet.

Cake lovers can bring home the goodness of Red Ribbon’s premium Chocolate Heaven starting at only P899 for the Junior size and P1,239 for the Regular size.

To order, see this link to check out which Red Ribbon outlets in Luzon carry this must try cake or conveniently order via the Red Ribbon app, website, hotline #87777, and the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.