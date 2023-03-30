^

Bride hires ex-boyfriend as wedding makeup artist

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 12:01pm
Bride hires ex-boyfriend as wedding makeup artist
Ex-lovers Ericson Pascual and the bride
Screengrab from Ericson Pascual TikTok account

MANILA, Philippines — A bride hired her ex-boyfriend to be the makeup artist for her wedding. 

Ericson Pascual posted on his TikTok account that it's been 13 years since they were separated and she was asked by his ex-girlfriend to be the makeup artist on her wedding. 

"Hoy bakit ako naiiyak habang ineedit to. Highschool pa yun e," he captioned the video. 

In the video, Ericson promised the bride that she will be the most beautiful bride ever if they would marry. 

@makeupbyericsonpascual Replying to @Mae hoy bakit ako naiiyak habang ineedit to ???????????? highschool pa yun e #wedding #weddingmakeupartist #tiktokph #fry #makeupartistph ? original sound - taraveltheworld

"Ang ganda mo kaya. Yun nga lang. Hindi ako naging groom mo," he said. 

"Pero I wanna make sure na you're one of the beautiful brides to walk down the aisle. Kasi ako ang makeup artist mo," he added. 

Ericson also said that he didn't allow the bride to pay for his service as it is his wedding gift to her. 

"I'm your first and even I'm not your last, I'm happy for you kasi I know na nasa tamang tao ka," he said.

