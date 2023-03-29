^

Vlogger raises P1M for pediatric cancer patients after staying in box for 30 days

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 6:17pm
Vlogger raises P1M for pediatric cancer patients after staying in box for 30 days
Content creator Adam Alejo completing his "30 Days Inside A QR Code Box" project
Adam Alejo/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino YouTuber Adam Alejo has managed to raise over P1 million in donations from his "30 Days Inside A QR Code Box" project where all proceeds will be for the benefit of pediatric cancer patients through non-governmental organization Bahay Aruga.

For "30 Days Inside A QR Code Box," Alejo literally stayed in a van retrofitted to act as a "QR Code Box" for a month as he traveled around the Philippines, encouraging people to donate.

One of the biggest donations came from fellow content creator Ninong Ry, who pledged P100,000 for Alejo's cause. The estimated final donations are around P1,587,502.

Bahay Aruga in Manila has served as a temporary house for almost a decade to young cancer patients and their parents from all over the country, seeking treatment at the nearby Philippine General Hospital, rather than letting such individuals wait outside on surrounding streets.

The planned P1 million will still go to Bahay Aruga, as Alejo promised, while excess donations will be given to like-minded organizations in Visayas and Mindanao.

On the last day of Alejo's month-long stay inside his box, he was let out by one of Bahay Aruga's former residents and a Leukemia survivor of five years named Yosa. 

Following his exit, Alejo and his team vowed to continue his #OneWithTheKids inititative and turn it into a foundation not only for pediatric cancer patients but also children suffering from abuse and oppression.

"Huwag natin tapusin dito ang #OneWithTheKids, habang-buhay na 'to, kahit mamatay kami," Alejo said at his celebratory event after exiting the box.

