'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 3:18pm
'Ewan ko na lang talaga': Vlogger wears toga to airport after Filipina missed flight due to immigration interview
Content creator Jim Morales
Jim Morales via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and "She's Into You" cast member Jim Morales went viral after donning a toga to the airport on his way to Osaka in Japan, where he kept wearing the toga throughout the first few days of his trip.

Morales first caught the attention of online users when he posted on his Facebook account last March 24 photos of himself wearing a black toga at the Ninoy Aquino International Aiport Terminal 2, captioning it with "Ewan ko na lang talaga."

The content creator's actions comes weeks after a Filipina missed a flight following a lengthy interview by an immigation officer which included asking for her yearbook and college graduation photo, this despite her finishing college a decade ago.

The incidident was clearly on other Facebook users' minds as comments on Morales' post were about reminding him to show medals, a diploma, a transcript of records, and even a hardbound thesis to prove he was a graduate.

Other users had wittier comments such as asking Morales to sing the graduation march or to show clearance from his teacher or principal.

Morales managed to poke fun at himself as in a later post he had captioned, "['Yung] nalagpasan mo ang katanungan ng immigration sa Pinas."

The content creator also posted videos of him wishing he'd brought a jacket instead of a toga because of the weather in Osaka and of locals taking photos of Morales in front of a cherry blossom tree.

In an interview with Pep.ph, Morales said he just wanted to lift everyone's spirits and forget all the negativity currently going around.

"Sa kabila ng lahat, dapat tayong lahat ay nagkakaunawaan at hindi nagbabangayan. At the end of the day, dapat tayo-tayong mga Pilipino ay nagtutulungan," Morales added.

Asked if he had any trouble at the airport, Morales admitted he took off the toga before going through immigration to avoid any issues, and put it back on once he got through.

"Siyempre dinala ko 'yung mga need at laging hinihingi sa airport," Morales ended, praising the country's immigration office.

