SMDC invites you to an evening of glamour and music with Lani Misalucha

MANILA, Philippines — SM Development Corporation (SMDC) strives to provide exceptional customer experience for homeseekers. This month, the property developer will hold yet another SMDC Date Night, an intimate event with entertainment, great food and fantastic deals for current and prospect clients.

The upcoming SMDC Date Night event will be held tomorrow, March 22, at the SMX Convention Center, Function Room 4, in Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Further elevating the event is the special performance by world-class entertainer Lani Misalucha, who will be serenading the attendees with her chart-topping hits.

It is set to be a memorable night when home buyers and investors take advantage of amazing offers. Guests who reserve residential units on the event date can receive discounts of up to P50,000 on their new SMDC home.

Don't miss this opportunity to see the performance of Asia’s Nightingale while enjoying a sumptuous meal and, of course, avail of SMDC’s exclusive deals, offered for one night only during the SMDC Date Night event.

To know more about this event, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.