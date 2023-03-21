^

On the Radar

SMDC invites you to an evening of glamour and music with Lani Misalucha

Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 6:50pm
SMDC invites you to an evening of glamour and music with Lani Misalucha

MANILA, Philippines — SM Development Corporation (SMDC) strives to provide exceptional customer experience for homeseekers. This month, the property developer will hold yet another SMDC Date Night, an intimate event with entertainment, great food and fantastic deals for current and prospect clients.

The upcoming SMDC Date Night event will be held tomorrow, March 22, at the SMX Convention Center, Function Room 4, in Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Further elevating the event is the special performance by world-class entertainer Lani Misalucha, who will be serenading the attendees with her chart-topping hits.

It is set to be a memorable night when home buyers and investors take advantage of amazing offers. Guests who reserve residential units on the event date can receive discounts of up to P50,000 on their new SMDC home.

Don't miss this opportunity to see the performance of Asia’s Nightingale while enjoying a sumptuous meal and, of course, avail of SMDC’s exclusive deals, offered for one night only during the SMDC Date Night event.

 

To know more about this event, follow SMDC on its official Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok accounts, or visit the SMDC website.

LANI MISALUCHA

SMDC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SMDC invites you to an evening of glamour and music with Lani Misalucha
Sponsored
1 hour ago

SMDC invites you to an evening of glamour and music with Lani Misalucha

1 hour ago
SMDC Date Night, an intimate event with entertainment, great food and fantastic deals for current and prospect clients, will...
On the Radar
fbtw
Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve
6 hours ago

Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre visited the Masungi Georeserve recently to participate in tree-nurturing activities. 
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: Newest SMDC ambassador Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos 'Mahal ko kayo'
Sponsored
1 day ago

WATCH: Newest SMDC ambassador Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos 'Mahal ko kayo'

1 day ago
Lee Minho greets Filipinos as the newest addition to the SM Development Corporation (SMDC) family.
On the Radar
fbtw
After Charles & Keith, bashed Pinay teen scores another endorsement deal
1 day ago

After Charles & Keith, bashed Pinay teen scores another endorsement deal

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The Singapore-based Pinay teen was seen wearing the familiar red uniform of the airline's cabin attendants, dancing to a popular...
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
3 days ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

3 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work
3 days ago

Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Yoshikazu Higashitani, known by his online moniker GaaSyy, had been ordered to apologize for his months-long absence earlier...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with