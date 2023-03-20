After Charles & Keith, bashed Pinay teen scores another endorsement deal

Singapore-based Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel is featured in the Tiktok page of budget airline AirAsia.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel gets another nod from another popular brand as she appeared on the TikTok of budget airline AirAsia.

The Singapore-based Pinay teen was seen wearing the familiar red uniform of the airline's cabin attendants dancing to a popular dance tune in the 10-second Tiktok video.

Zoe was bashed for referring to Charles & Keith as a luxury brand in early January.

The company later invited her to its headquarters in Singapore and tapped her as one of its ambassadors earlier this month.

In her own TikTok, Zoe posted her experience aboard an AirAsia flight. She shared that among the meals that she had, Nasi Lemak was her favorite. She also toured around the neighboring country. The cabin crew also welcomed her and her family to their flight.

