WATCH: Newest SMDC ambassador Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos 'Mahal ko kayo'

MANILA, Philippines — In this latest video, Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos as the newest addition to the SM Development Corporation (SMDC) family.

The country's leading property developer releases an exclusive video greeting from Korean superstar Lee Min Ho, who was recently named the Most Favorite Actor in the 2023 Hallyu Wave Abroad Survey.

#LeeMinHoForSMDC #SMDC #StepIntoLuxury