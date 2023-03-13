5 things to enjoy with DITOâ€™s Bonus Prime Video Mobile subscription

5 things to enjoy with DITO’s Bonus Prime Video Mobile subscription

DITO is bringing adventure, fantasy, action, drama, romance and comedy right into your hands, as DITOzens can enjoy a bonus 30-day subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s youngest telco player, DITO Telecommunity, has partnered with Prime Video to level up the digital lifestyle of its more than 13 million subscribers.

Prime Video, a video-on-demand streaming platform, is undoubtedly gaining popularity among Filipinos, with countless award-winning movies and TV shows available in its library.

If you enjoy staying home and indulging in binge-worthy movies and TV shows, this promo is for you!

Here are five exciting things you can expect from DITO and Prime Video:

1. Amazon Originals

Get access to critically acclaimed and award-winning TV shows and movies. Prime Video does not only distribute licensed TV shows and movies, it also produces original content.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are just some of the TV shows you can enjoy from its wide list of Amazon Originals.

2. Support local content

Aside from English blockbuster movies and TV shows, Prime Video also streams locally produced content like Drag Den with Manila Luzon, Big Night, How to Love Mr. Heartless and Whether the Weather is Fine.

You can anticipate the first-ever local Amazon Original, Comedy Island: Philippines, premiering in 240 countries this 2023. Thus, it is the perfect time to try out and discover new Filipino series and movies to add to your favorites, as DITO's Prime Video Mobile Subscription promo runs until May 24.

3. Bonus 30-day subscription

When you purchase any of the DITO Level-Up Packs—Plan 99, Plan 199, Plan 299, Plan 499 or Plan 999—you will receive a link to the bonus subscription voucher for Prime Video.

Once the voucher is activated, you can now access more than 26,300 movies and more than 2,700 TV shows that you can binge-watch wherever and whenever you want—all free for a month!

4. Content for all ages

With the wide array of TV shows and movies available on Prime Video, you are sure to find the perfect lineup for your watching sessions. As a matter of fact, Prime Video has one of the largest streaming libraries.

So, whenever you are in the mood for some drama, comedy, or any other genre you can think of, you will find something from Prime Video’s massive list of options. There is also a lot of content available for children, including Hotel Transylvania, The Boss Baby, Cinderella and many more.

5. TODO Na DITO streaming experience

As the only telco provider that offers Auto Pay and Advance Pay, DITO ensures that Level-Up plan subscribers have hassle-free and seamless streaming experiences without worrying about topping up and expiring data promos. You can pay for your promo in advance using Advance Pay.

If you prefer to have your promo auto-renewed with unused data and calls carried over to the following month, you can avail of Auto Pay. With these offers, you can enjoy your favorite Prime Video shows and movies without interruption.

DITO is proudly connecting different Filipino communities by continuously providing entertainment opportunities. With the partnership between DITO and Prime Video, millions of Filipinos can access excellent streaming content through unmatched value-for-money services.

Subscribe to any of DITO's Level-Up Packs and download the Prime Video Mobile app to start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows! To learn more about DITO Level-Up Plans, visit https://dito.ph/level-up-promos.