'Symphony at the Terrace' at Manila Polo Club

(As released) Manila Polo Club celebrates the end of the 2023 polo season with “Symphony at the Terrace”, a grand open air concert on March 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the East Terrace & Enrique Zobel Field of Manila Polo.

Seasoned concert producer Eddie Yap, who is MPC past president, is staging this special event for Manila Polo in the style of grand arena concerts in Europe, with music from the most famous classical symphonic compositions by master composers and songs from popular choruses, operas, operettas, and waltzes and ballet, now part of international music and dances.

Revel in the performances of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by maestro Hermenegildo Ranera, top classical singers Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Arman Ferrer, Bianca Aguila, Nomher Nival, Quorista, Waltzers Ensemble, MPC Polo Riders & Equestrians, Techno Violinist Princess Ibañez, and Ballet Manila principal dancer Abigail Oliveiro.

SM, SteelAsia, UnionBank, Megawide, United Auctioneers and the Manila Standard are sponsors, with Musicartes as the production management team.

For inquiries, call Manila Polo Club at 8817-0951/57/59/61.