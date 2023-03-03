Motorcycle taxis among the solutions to jeepney phaseout — Vilma Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Riding Angkas is not only safe for women and “junior citizens” like her, said Vilma Santos-Recto; it can even be an answer to the feared phaseout of 50,000 traditional jeepneys after December.

Such was the assurance of the “Star of All Seasons” when she was hailed as the motorbike taxi company’s new face last Monday in Makati City.

“Why Angkas? Marami akong tinanungan bago ko tinanggap ang partnership na ‘to kasi unang una, motorsilko ‘to. Ga’no ka-safe ito? With the present situation ng traffic natin, ‘yung mga lanes na meron tayo. Pero inassure ako kasi ‘yung mga drivers natin, well-trained. So hindi ka papasok kapag hindi ka pumasa,” Vilma explained why she accepted the endorsement, stressing that it goes beyond money but advocacy.

She ensured passengers of the motorcycle taxi’s 99.997% safety with only .0003% accident rate, said the company’s Chief Executive Officer George Royeca.

“Alam n’yo, when we were thinking about this project, wala pong ibang pumasok sa utak namin kundi si Ate Vi. Bakit po? Kasi ngayon, 60 years in showbiz, and let’s not forget, 24 years din po s’yang public servant. At sa parehong propesyon, nagbibigay po s’ya ng pag-asa,” Royeca shared why they chose the veteran star as endorser, citing that the project is in sync with Vilma’s programs in Batangas like roads, technology and security.

“And then I learned na ito palang Angkas ‘yung mga riders natin, nabibigyan ng pagkakataon na magkatrabaho. And as of now, the record that I got, more than 30,000 riders na ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng trabaho,” Vilma said on how drivers that might be affected by the jeepney phaseout could find an alternative job via the motorcycle taxi app.

“I think ang Angkas at ako, we share the same beliefs and hopes for the country in terms of providing jobs and at the same time, alleviating poverty. Nu’ng naging congresswoman ako, ako po ay naging part ng committees ng labor and employment at the same time, poverty alleviation. So pumupunta ‘yung mga priorities or ‘yung focus ko as a public servant sa mga adbokasiya ng Ankas… So nu’ng inoffer ito sa’kin na maging partner ng Angkas, tinanggap ko. Pareho kami ng adbokasiya, pareho kami ng gustong mangyari for the Filipino people.”

Royeca admitted that shifting from jeepneys to motorcycle taxis might not be easy, as it was when he was still starting his company.

“There were issues regarding the government accepting this as a legitimate form of transportation dahil nga sa safety,” he said.

“But what we see is after we train the Filipino people, kasi naman po, wala namang mga eskuwelahan na available para sa mga gusto mag-motorsiklo, ‘di ba? Walang access, walang murang eskwelahan. Pero mura lang po ang pagbili ng motorsiklo, kaya marami ang nakaka-afford nito.”

According to him, when they were just starting in 2016, over 50% of fatalities from road accidents in the country came from motorcycles. But after training over 200,000 bikers for free about tools, insurance and gears, “Ang na-prove po namin, after millions of rides over the years, ang accident rate namin is .0003%,” Royeca said.

“Mas safe pa po kami kesa sa condom kasi ang condom, 97% lang eh,” he added, noting that Angkas is also “safer than alcohol.”

After the one day main training, the drivers go on continuous re-training.

“Continuous po ang disiplina. Parang disiplina po ‘yan ng ama sa anak. ‘Di naman po ‘yan one time, na ‘pag sinabi mo sa anak mo, ‘Oh, sumunod ka,’ susunod na ‘yan habang-buhay. Tuloy-tuloy po ang training, disiplina. And also, humihingi po ako ng pasensya because ‘yun pong ating imprastraktura sa daan, ‘di po talaga s’ya conducive. Nand’un po ‘yung mga malalaking sasakyan, maliliit na sasakyan, nagmimix po s’ya. Dapat po talaga whole society approach,” said Royeca of their advocacy for all motorists to know how to share the road.

“Ano po na-prove namin dito? ‘Di ba nga po ang sabi, ‘Bakit ang Pilipino ‘pag nasa Amerika, nasa Subic, gimagaling, sumusunod?’ Dahil nga po sa edukasyon,” he opined.

Many of their partner drivers, he said, are not only now more educated; the drivers, too, are able to send their kids to school.

“’Yung mga anak po nila, magiging engineer, magiging lawyer, hindi na po maghihirap. Kung magagawa natin ‘yun sa 80 milyon na katao, we will end poverty in the Philippines in our lifetime,” Royeca claimed.

“It’s not just an ordinary ride, hindi ‘yun. May background pa kasi ‘yan ng trabaho at ng oportunidad,” Ate Vi added.

According to her, the company is a blessing not only for those who will lose jobs due to the traditional jeepney phaseout, but also for those burning hours in traffic or lining up in terminals.

“Dito sa Asia, kung napansin n’yo sa Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, talagang motorcycle na ang uso. At nakikita n’yo kung ga’no dagdag nang dagdag ng mga sasakyan, wala namang mga nadadagdagang kalye… Sa ngayon na panahon natin, talagang perfect ‘yung motorcycle,” she said.

“Ang talagang na-prove namin, kung talagang seryoso ka na turuan ang Pilipino, seryoso ka na umasenso ang kapwa mo Pilipino, give them the gift of education,” Royeca enthused.

“And when you educate them, they will become good citizens of this country. They will become leaders of their community.”

