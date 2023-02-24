^

On the Radar

Twins finish as valedictorian, salutatorian at New York high school

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 1:34pm
Twins finish as valedictorian, salutatorian at New York high school
Twin sisters Gloria and Victoria Guerrier
West Hempstead Secondary School / released

MANILA, Philippines — Fraternal twins Gloria and Victoria Guerrier are finishing high school as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of their New York school in West Hempstead.

They scored a 105.3 grade point average and a 104.9 GPA, respectively, and finished in the top 5% of their graduating class.

The sisters are also all-state track and field stars and work part-time to financially support their family. Their parents emigrated from Haiti to the United States, and they have three other sisters.

"Being competitive as twins, we push each other," Victoria Guerrier told the local ABC outlet.

Gloria said she helps her sister in subjects like Physics, and the roles are reversed for English as Victoria believes she's the better essay writer.

Their high school mentors expressed how proud they are of the twins. Coach and school counselor Jackie Zorskas said the twins are impressive, while school principal Joe Pumo called them role models since day one that "exemplify the American dream."

After graduation, Gloria and Victoria will be scholars at Yale University to study computer science, with a focus on artificial intelligence. They also hope to continue competing in track and field.

Victoria said on Good Morning America that she wants to study neural technology. Their father became disabled by an illness in 2016. "Helping certain patients who have been limited physically learn to overcome their physical disabilities with technology," she said. 

Gloria, on the other hand, is leaning towards consumer devices and apparatuses and quipped that they won't be roommates in college, "I want to stay as far away from her as possible. I think we've been roommates for long enough. We shared the same room forever, so I think it's best to venture out and meet a new circle of friends."

The twins recently authored a research project that received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, which gave $15,000 (P825,000) to the West Hempstead Secondary School science department.

