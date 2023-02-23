^

'Stress sa pag-eedit': Food vlogger arrested for selling marijuana

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 3:40pm
'Stress sa pag-eedit': Food vlogger arrested for selling marijuana
The suspects are vlogger Cassius Labatete Soriano and Gian Kalvert Paz, both residents of the city.
Screengrab from One News

MANILA, Philippines — A food vlogger, together with his companion, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City earlier. 

The suspects are vlogger Cassius Labatete Soriano and Gian Kalvert Paz, both residents of the city. 

According to Quezon City Police District Holy Station Spirit Station 14, the two were arrested at 2 a.m. in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Holy Spirit. 

"Kaya natin to guys. Like and follow na lang," Soriano said in an interview with the media.

The authorities confiscated 300 grams of marijuana worth P36,000.

Paz admitted that he's selling Marijuana but Soriano said that he's not selling it but admitted to using it.  

"Totoo 'yon pero dahil din kasi sa kahirapan 'yon kaya gano'n e," Paz said. 

“Wala, pampatulog lang. Puyat din kasi tsaka stress sa pag-eedit," Soriano said. 

The two will face charges in relation to Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. 

