Widow from Davao claims P35 million lotto jackpot

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 4:51pm
Widow from Davao claims P35 million lotto jackpot
The winning combinations are 34-24-02-06-33-07.
PCSO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that a 63-year-old widow from Davao del Sur won the P35 million lotto jackpot on January 17.

The winning combination is 34-24-02-06-33-07.

In an interview with the PCSO, the widow said it was her first time betting on the numbers. 

"Ngayon ko lamang po tinayaan ang kumbinasyon ng mga numero na ito," she said.

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat una, sa Panginoon sa biyayang ipinagkaloob sa akin at sa aking buong pamilya. Sa PCSO, maraming salamat at sana po ay marami pa kayong matulungang mga tao na umaasa sa inyo," she added.

Meanwhile, PCSO reminded bettors to secure their tickets and write their name and signature on the back. 

"It must not be wrinkled, folded, or even have a single tear on it. The bar code must not be damaged, as it is an essential component of the ticket for validation. The lotto terminal should be able to read the barcode," it added.

