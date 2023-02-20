^

Put a ring on it: Say 'I do' to your dream home with SMDC, Erik Santos this February 22

Philstar.com
February 20, 2023
Put a ring on it: Say 'I do' to your dream home with SMDC, Erik Santos this February 22
This February 22, get serenaded by the Prince of Pop, Erik Santos, and enjoy as much as a P50,000 discount upon reservation of an SMDC residential unit.
MANILA, Philippines — It is rational to have high standards in the things that matter the most — especially if it’s your home. Naturally, you would want only the best — be it in terms of location, amenities, or the lifestyle it offers. When you find the one that ticks all the boxes, though, saying yes becomes easier than ever.

This month of love, take the leap and commit to the home of your dreams. SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the country’s leading real estate developer, gives prospective homebuyers and investors a treat with the SMDC Date Night: “Put A Ring On It” promotional event.

This February 22, get serenaded by the Prince of Pop, Erik Santos, and enjoy as much as a P50,000 discount upon reservation of an SMDC residential unit. On top of that, premium gifts will also be handed out to those who will successfully reserve units on the event day. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

This is SMDC’s way of empowering Filipinos to profess their love for themselves, their loved ones and their life goals.

Give yourself the affluent lifestyle that you deserve, and say I do to no other than SMDC.

 

To know more about the SMDC Date Night, follow SMDC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, or visit the SMDC website.

