Living legend: Juan Ponce Enrile turns 99 on Valentine's Day

Kathleen A. Llemit
February 14, 2023
Living legend: Juan Ponce Enrile turns 99 on Valentine's Day
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile
MANILA, Philippines — Among the popular figures in the country, it is former senator Juan Ponce Enrile that most people are curious about, primarily because he remains much talked about as he ages. 

It is even more so today as he turns 99, one year short of becoming a centenarian. 

Every Filipino who has managed to read their history knows who the man behind Enrile is. 

He served many different positions in Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.'s administration, including Secretary of Justice and Secretary of National Defense. 

His legend became known during the infamous ambush attack on him in September 1972, which was said to be the pretext for the declaration of martial law. 

Several news articles said he and former President Fidel V. Ramos had admitted to its staging in a presscon in February 1986. In his memoir titled "Juan Ponce Enrile: A Memoir," he said it was untrue, saying that his political opponents spread the rumors of the ambush as staged. 

He turned sides by joining the 1986 People Power Revolution, and a year later, he won a Senate seat. He would run and serve in the Senate and the House of Representatives in the years that followed. 

Currently, he is the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. 

RELATED: Fact check: Enrile repeats unfounded claim that Ninoy Aquino organized CPP-NPA, MNLF

 

