Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 12:41pm
Moira Dela Torre's 'pasabay' danggit for Pinoy fan at Qatar concert goes viral
The Qatar-based fan receives a box of danggit from singer Moira Dela Torre during her concert in Doha last February 10, 2023.
Boy Ulam Lutong Bahay via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre took fan service to the next level by taking with her a box of danggit (dried fish) all the way from Manila to Doha, Qatar.

The singer performed for her fans last February 10 at the Asian Town Ampitheatre in Doha, Qatar. 

"Nandito po si Kuya Boy Danggit. Amoy danggit lahat ng damit ko nang dahil sa'yo. Tapos hindi ka magpapakita," the singer was seen saying in multiple fan clips, including one uploaded by the fan himself who goes by the name Boy ulam Lutong bahay on Facebook. 

"Kuya Christian, eto na ang danggit. Kuya Christian, ipaglaban mo 'yung danggit mo," Moira said, after she was informed that her fan's name was Christian. 

"DANGGIT received!! Nakakastarstuck si Lodi Moira Dela Torre imbes may sasabihin sana akong sikrit," posted the fan on his Facebook. 

He also posted a video of Moira signing a guitar with the text overlay "Danggit+autograph." 

He thanked the singer for the souvenir. 

Moira also posted their interaction by sharing another fan video on her official Facebook page. 

"Sana masaya po kayo sa danggit kyah. Last mo na yan kyah," wrote Moira.  

