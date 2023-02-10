Cebu hotel gives paid leaves for brokenhearted employees

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu hotel has been offering its brokenhearted employees for five paid breakup leaves.

In a report by GMA News, Cebu Century Plaza Hotel Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Dublado said he came up with the idea after experiencing being brokenhearted in 2018.

"Ako mismo galing po ako sa isang breakup o bad relationships, and for sure, affected 'yung work ko," he said.

"It comes from my personal experience po kasi ako po mismo, I've been through a lot of bad relationships tapos nagdu-duty po ako na medyo narag ako o lutang so it's something that na-experience ko na dati. I don't want na ma-experience ng mga staff ko kasi for sure, 'di sila productive sa mga trabaho nila so sayang din 'yung araw," he added.

Dublado said that probationary employees are also entitled for the paid breakup leaves.

"We believe kasi the healing period of a broken heart is five days, based from experience po," he said.

The leaves expire every year and are not convertible to cash. Each employee has paid breakup leaves every year provided that the breakup is with a different person.

