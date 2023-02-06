^

On the Radar

'Kailangan monthly may entry?': Donnalyn Bartolome trends anew due to pregnancy post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 2:12pm
'Kailangan monthly may entry?': Donnalyn Bartolome trends anew due to pregnancy post
A photo of content creator Donnalyn Bartolome shared on Facebook.
Donnalyn Bartolome via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome found herself at the receiving end of criticism once again after her social media post about pregnancy. 

In a now deleted Facebook post, Donnalyn posted a screenshot of a comment of a Facebook user and her reply. 

"Grabe sobrang ganda niyo po. Nakakainsecure po talaga, lalo pag tumitingin ako sa salamin after birth," the Facebook user commented. 

"Mommy isipin mo na lang binuntis ka... sobrang ganda mo siguro," Donnalyn replied. 

“Ako walang bumubuntis... parang talo mo ko sa ganda wag ka na ma-insecure diyan ha. I'm sure maganda ka. Smile ka na yiiie," she added. 

Last month, Donnalyn questioned people who are complaining about going back to work.  

"Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? 'Di ba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya? Trip ko pa nga may work ng January 1 dahil superstition ko may work ako buong taon 'pag ganun," she said. 

"Dapat grateful kasi may work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. 'Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet. Anyway, this is just a reminder that having a job is a blessing bessss change mindset, it’s 2023!!" she added.

DONNALYN BARTOLOME
