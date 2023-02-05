Dogs will shine this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

People born in the Year of the Dog will have wonderful luck in the Year of the Water Rabbit.

MANILA, Philippines — Of all 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac system, the Dog is the most compatible with the Rabbit, so, naturally, the Rabbit would pamper the Dog with luck and blessings this Year of the Water Rabbit.

He will experience heightened creativity, and opportunities for advancement will present themselves this year. Will this be true for the whole year?

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau confirmed this alliance between the Dog and the Rabbit. What good fortune lies ahead for the Dog in the Year of the Water Rabbit?

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Two powerful benefactor lucky stars are shining brightly.

Work will be stable and smooth-sailing.

Career shows potential for growth.

Seize this opportunity to show ability at work because it will never return.

Money luck is shining. There will be an abundance of money for this year.

The romance star is rising. Relationships will be smooth.

The health front is relatively good. There is no blood pressure, cholesterol, or heart problems seen in the Dog's chart.

RELATED: No lucky star for Roosters, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau