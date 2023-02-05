^

On the Radar

Dogs will shine this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 1:37pm
Dogs will shine this year, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
People born in the Year of the Dog will have wonderful luck in the Year of the Water Rabbit.
Image by Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines —  Of all 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac system, the Dog is the most compatible with the Rabbit, so, naturally, the Rabbit would pamper the Dog with luck and blessings this Year of the Water Rabbit.

He will experience heightened creativity, and opportunities for advancement will present themselves this year. Will this be true for the whole year?

In a recent 2023 forecast reading hosted by Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau confirmed this alliance between the Dog and the Rabbit. What good fortune lies ahead for the Dog in the Year of the Water Rabbit?

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

  • Two powerful benefactor lucky stars are shining brightly.
  • Work will be stable and smooth-sailing.
  • Career shows potential for growth.
  • Seize this opportunity to show ability at work because it will never return.
  • Money luck is shining. There will be an abundance of money for this year.
  • The romance star is rising. Relationships will be smooth.
  • The health front is relatively good. There is no blood pressure, cholesterol, or heart problems seen in the Dog's chart.

RELATED: No lucky star for Roosters, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

CHINESE NEW YEAR

CHINESE ZODIAC

YEAR OF THE DOG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
No lucky star for Roosters, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau
1 day ago

No lucky star for Roosters, says Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
It is complicated. Aside from the Rat, the Rooster is the worst partner for the Rabbit.
On the Radar
fbtw
Miley Cyrus, Kardashian sisters are the most-searched 'nepo babies'
1 day ago

Miley Cyrus, Kardashian sisters are the most-searched 'nepo babies'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer-actress Miley Cyrus and television personality Kim Kardashian are the most-searched "nepo babies" after the term went...
On the Radar
fbtw
Gold-plated dildos swiped in Spain sex-toy heist
1 day ago

Gold-plated dildos swiped in Spain sex-toy heist

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Thieves stole eight deluxe dildos, six of them gold plated, from a Spanish sex-toy company, swiping premium pleasure products...
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: Senators tease Chiz Escudero for reunion with Heart Evangelista
2 days ago

WATCH: Senators tease Chiz Escudero for reunion with Heart Evangelista

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
A recent session of the Philippine Senate had a light moment among the present lawmakers as they offered a "warm" welcome...
On the Radar
fbtw
Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim
2 days ago

Hero Cebu nursing student to be honored for saving neck-slashing victim

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The police office and a councilor of Cebu City have expressed their intention to recognize nursing student and Leyte-native...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Pagwapa nang pagwapa': Netizens laud Kitty Duterte's 'kitten to pussycat' transformation
3 days ago

'Pagwapa nang pagwapa': Netizens laud Kitty Duterte's 'kitten to pussycat' transformation

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users were abuzz on the physical transformation of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Kitty. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with