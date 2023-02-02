'Pagwapa ng pagwapa': Netizens laud Kitty Duterte's 'kitten to pussycat' transformation

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were abuzz on the physical transformation of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Kitty.

The Mindanao Basket posted on its Facebook page photos and a video of Kitty shopping in their grocery.

"Welcoming in the Year of the Rabbit with Ms. Veronica 'Kitty' Duterte! We’re grateful for your continuous support & love especially this Chinese New Year!" it captioned the post.

Facebook users quickly commented on the post, admiring Kitty's grown-up looks.

"Big na si Kitty. Ang ganda. Cat na siya ngayon," Ken Bacayo commented.

"Pagwapa ng pagwapa," Aishah Agbulos commented.

Kitty is Duterte’s youngest daughter with his partner Honeylet Avancea.

The public first saw Kitty when she was 12 years old when Duterte was sworn to office in 2016. She turned 18 years old in April last year.

RELATED: Kitty Duterte hits back at basher