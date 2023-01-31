^

On the Radar

WATCH: 'Panlasang Pinoy' airs frustration after 'pasalubongs' went missing in airport

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 12:24pm
WATCH: 'Panlasang Pinoy' airs frustration after 'pasalubongs' went missing in airport
Content creator Vanjo Merano, the man behind "Panlasang Pinoy."
Screengrab from Panlasang Pinoy YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Vanjo Merano, the man behind "Panlasang Pinoy," aired his frustration after some of his belongings were allegedly stolen during his trip from the United States to Manila. 

On his YouTube channel, Vanjo published a vlog titled “Bad trip sa Pilipinas.”

He said that their "pasalubongs," such as chocolates, perfume and bags, were stolen. 

“Tatlong airport ‘yung pinuntahan namin. Hindi ko alam kung saan nawala ‘yon. Hindi ko alam kung paano natin babasahin ‘yung scenario na ‘yon,” he said.

His family flew from Chicago, had a layover in San Francisco and landed in Manila. 

WATCH: "Panlasang Pinoy" Vanjo Verano airs frustration over lost pasalubong

Vanjo said that the culprits appear to know what to steal as they took high-end brands. 

“Hindi lang talaga namin matanggap ‘yung mga nagnanakaw pa rin sa mga bagahe kasi, I’m sure, hindi lang naman sa amin nangyari ‘yon,” he said. 

Despite the incident, Vanjo said that his family still enjoyed their trip. — Video from Panlasang Pinoy YouTube channel 

RELATED: MIAA sorry TikToker's luggage was ransacked, says theft happened abroad

PANLASANG PINOY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
