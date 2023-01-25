WATCH: Alex Gonzaga allegedly loses projects following cake-smearing issue

MANILA, Philippines —"Siri, play 'Fruitcake' by the Eraserheads."

It has been well over a week since vlogger-actress Alex Gonzaga was embroiled in a birthday controversy, specifically involving her cake.

From online discussions about power dynamics to supposedly coerced apologies, the issue of Gonzaga's cake-smearing doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon.

