Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

MANILA, Philippines — Former host and model Kat Alano has seemingly joined the online conversation regarding Alex Gonzaga's controversial smearing of cake icing on a waiter by comparing it to another ongoing topic of note.

Without mentioning any names, Alano tweeted last January 19, "People will cancel you for cake, but celebrate you for rape."

The cake portion of the tweet is a reference to Gonzaga, who has been hit with critical remarks for her actions on her birthday deemed "rude," "insulting" and "insensitive."

Gonzaga's camp has maintainted that the waiter named Allan Crisostomo is a friend of the family, and that the actress has personally apologized to Crisostomo — the waiter even provided a signed letter to prove Gonzaga had indeed apologized.

people will cancel you for cake



but celebrate you for rape. — Breaking free (@katalano) January 19, 2023

The latter portion of Alano's tweet is an assumed dig at host-comedian Vhong Navarro, who was released on bail from a rape charge and has returned to hosting on noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

In 2014, Alano claimed she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career. She never explicitly named her rapist's name, but she claimed that the celebrity who raped her has a name that "rhymes with wrong."

Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in September 2022 after being dealt an arrest warrant for rape.

The comedian was detained at the NBI then later at the Taguig City Jail until court documents allowed Navarro to post bail for temporary liberty; he spent the Christmas holidays with his family before making a emotional return on "It's Showtime."

Navarro is still waiting for the Taguig Regional Trial Court 69 to come to a decision about his rape charge, while the conversation about Gonzaga's actions continues online evan as the vlogger said she was "humbled" on her birthday.

