^

On the Radar

Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 9:49am
Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture
Former model Kat Alano
Kat Alano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former host and model Kat Alano has seemingly joined the online conversation regarding Alex Gonzaga's controversial smearing of cake icing on a waiter by comparing it to another ongoing topic of note.

Without mentioning any names, Alano tweeted last January 19, "People will cancel you for cake, but celebrate you for rape."

The cake portion of the tweet is a reference to Gonzaga, who has been hit with critical remarks for her actions on her birthday deemed "rude," "insulting" and "insensitive."

Gonzaga's camp has maintainted that the waiter named Allan Crisostomo is a friend of the family, and that the actress has personally apologized to Crisostomo — the waiter even provided a signed letter to prove Gonzaga had indeed apologized.

The latter portion of Alano's tweet is an assumed dig at host-comedian Vhong Navarro, who was released on bail from a rape charge and has returned to hosting on noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

In 2014, Alano claimed she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career. She never explicitly named her rapist's name, but she claimed that the celebrity who raped her has a name that "rhymes with wrong."

Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in September 2022 after being dealt an arrest warrant for rape.

The comedian was detained at the NBI then later at the Taguig City Jail until court documents allowed Navarro to post bail for temporary liberty; he spent the Christmas holidays with his family before making a emotional return on "It's Showtime."

Navarro is still waiting for the Taguig Regional Trial Court 69 to come to a decision about his rape charge, while the conversation about Gonzaga's actions continues online evan as the vlogger said she was "humbled" on her birthday.

RELATED: Vhong Navarro returns to 'It's Showtime,' talks about his detention

ALEX GONZAGA

KAT ALANO

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mexican students intoxicated by TikTok challenge
1 hour ago

Mexican students intoxicated by TikTok challenge

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after...
On the Radar
fbtw
Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture
1 hour ago

Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Former host and model Kat Alano has seemingly joined the online conversation regarding Alex Gonzaga's controversial smearing...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Mauubos ang ating indulhensiya!': Padre Salvi faints at 2023 onion prices
20 hours ago

'Mauubos ang ating indulhensiya!': Padre Salvi faints at 2023 onion prices

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Even TV's most indulgent and thick-faced character, Padre Salvi, had the shock of his life when he saw the price of onion...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Sawsaw, sawsaw': RR Enriquez, Toni Fowler join Alex Gonzaga incident bandwagon
20 hours ago

'Sawsaw, sawsaw': RR Enriquez, Toni Fowler join Alex Gonzaga incident bandwagon

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Social media personalities RR Enriquez and Toni Fowler hopped into the Alex Gonzaga cake smearing bandwagon by joining Team...
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
1 day ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

1 day ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Papatayin sa sindak si Barbara': Netizens ask why Dawn Zulueta part of Marcos delegates in Switzerland
1 day ago

'Papatayin sa sindak si Barbara': Netizens ask why Dawn Zulueta part of Marcos delegates in Switzerland

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Dawn Zulueta found herself at the receiving end of criticism after she joined President Bongbong Marcos' delegation...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with