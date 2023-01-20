Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of Jan. 3, 2023.
- Senior Digital Sales Account Manager
- Senior Branded Content Writer
- Creative Branded Content Producer
- Senior Social Media Producer
- Social Media Producer (Graphics)
- Video and Motion Graphics Editor
Please see below for detailed descriptions of the above position.
Advertising & Sales Department
Senior Digital Sales Account Manager
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.
- Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.
- Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.
- Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.
- Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field
- At least 3 years of work experience in the digital field is required for this position.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms
Senior Branded Content Writer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Conceptualizes content topics based on client/campaign brief
- Writes well-composed and well-researched articles
- Thoroughly edits press releases based on Editorial stylebook
- Uploads sponsored articles and press releases via CMS
- Covers media events and produces related content
- Supports editor in managing timelines and assignments, and in monitoring content performance
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in any field
- At least 2 years of work experience in related fields of media, communications and advertising
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Creativity in conceptualizing and creating native contents
- Skilled in proofreading and editing press releases
- Has leadership in teamwork and confidence in media coverage
Creative Branded Content Producer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Shoots and edits branded social media contents (images, GIFs, videos) with accompanying captions and copies.
- Conceptualizes engaging and possibly trending topics and posts for social media.
- Collaborates with branded content and other teams to develop creative social content.
- Covers media events and produces related social media outputs.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in any field.
- At least 1 year of work experience in related fields of media, communications and advertising.
- Creativity in conceptualizing and producing social media contents.
- Has social media savvy on contents that can engage younger audiences.
- Has written communication skills such as copywriting.
Editorial Department
Senior Social Media Producer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Craft and implement products, strategies and techniques for audience development, engagement and content marketing campaigns.
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Conceptualize and produce original content and content products for Philstar.com's audience on various platforms following editorial standards.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts and sources.
- Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media-related needs.
Qualifications:
- At least 3 years of intensive experience in writing, research, news media or digital content production including campus outfits, internships or freelance work.
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences field.
- Must be able to demonstrate capability to interpret and explain complex topics and themes.
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies.
- Graphic design and/or video editing skills a plus.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Content Producer (General News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor the latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world.
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in the news media.
- Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Content Producer (Tagalog News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media, including entertainment and sports
- Assessing leads and pitching captivating story ideas to the editors
- Produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies following editorial standards and guidelines.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 1 year of experience in the news media; fresh graduates are welcome to apply
- Graduate of communications, journalism, political science or any related course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in social media, content marketing or video production is a plus.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Social Media Producer (Graphics)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Lead in the development of the aesthetics, design, layout, logos, media, product artwork to enhance the company’s brand images through social media content.
- Create customizable templates the social media team can use for multiple purposes.
- Participation in the planning and development of new designs for Philstar.com and Interaksyon.
- Work with the Sales department, which handles the client, for social snacks, social cards, and other requirements.
- Monitor latest developments about the Philippines and Filipinos around the world on social media.
- Work with other solutions teams on institutional campaigns and special sections.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any communications, humanities or social sciences or arts field.
- Must be proficient in using Adobe Creative Suite especially Illustrator and Photoshop as well as other design tools such Canva.
- Extensive knowledge of social media and related technologies is a plus.
- Video editing skills a plus.
- Able to work independently with minimal supervision and must be proactive.
Multimedia Department
Video and Motion Graphics Editor
Duties and responsibilities:
- Must have a solid understanding of excellent design principles.
- Collaborate with colleagues and other teams to produce high-quality artworks.
- Develop GIFs or animate vector graphics for social media.
- Design infographics to be published/posted on the web and social media.
- Create and edit videos/motion graphics for social media.
Qualifications
- Graduate of Fine Arts, Multimedia Arts, or related courses
- Preferably experienced employee specialized in Advertising and Marketing
- 2 to 4 years of experience as a Graphic/Multimedia Artist or Video Editor
- Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects)
- Knowledgeable in photography and video production
- Self-motivated and able to work with minimum supervision
- Latest