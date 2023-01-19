^

'God taught me': Alex Gonzaga shares lesson learned after smearing cake on waiter

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 8:48am
'God taught me': Alex Gonzaga shares lesson learned after smearing cake on waiter
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga apologized for smearing her birthday cake to a waiter after getting heavy criticism.

In her Twitter account last night, Alex said that God taught her an important lesson for her birthday. 

"On my birthday, God taught me a hard and important lesson. Humility, kindness and better judgment," Alex wrote. 

"I am truly sorry, Kuya Allan," she added. 

She also apologized to her family for causing embarrasment as she vowed to be more sensitive next time. 

"To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person," she said. 

Before her tweet, ABS-CBN reported that they obtained a statement from waiter Allan Crisostomo that Alex visited his working area to apologize. 

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work ako. Pumunta si Ma’am Alex kung saan ako nagwo-work,” Allan wrote in his statement. 

"Then nag-apologize and nag-sorry siya sa akin tapos kaunting kwentuhan at sinabi ko sa kanya na ok na yung nangyari. Ok na po kami.”

