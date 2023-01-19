'God taught me': Alex Gonzaga shares lesson learned after smearing cake on waiter

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga apologized for smearing her birthday cake to a waiter after getting heavy criticism.

In her Twitter account last night, Alex said that God taught her an important lesson for her birthday.

"On my birthday, God taught me a hard and important lesson. Humility, kindness and better judgment," Alex wrote.

"I am truly sorry, Kuya Allan," she added.

To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person. — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) January 18, 2023

She also apologized to her family for causing embarrasment as she vowed to be more sensitive next time.

"To my family, I am sorry for causing you pain and embarrassment. I will rise from this a wiser and better person," she said.

Before her tweet, ABS-CBN reported that they obtained a statement from waiter Allan Crisostomo that Alex visited his working area to apologize.

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work ako. Pumunta si Ma’am Alex kung saan ako nagwo-work,” Allan wrote in his statement.

"Then nag-apologize and nag-sorry siya sa akin tapos kaunting kwentuhan at sinabi ko sa kanya na ok na yung nangyari. Ok na po kami.”

