Alex Gonzaga apologizes for smearing cake on waiter during birthday celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger-actress Alex Gonzaga has reportedly apologized to the waiter she smeared her birthday cake on as seen in a viral video which drew flak from the online community, labelling Gonzaga as "insensitive" and "ill-mannered."

In statement obtained by ABS-CBN, the waiter named Allan Crisostomo said that Gonzaga visited the area he was working and gave her apology.

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work ako. Pumunta si Ma’am Alex kung saan ako nagwo-work,” Crisostomo wrote in his statement. "Then nag-apologize and nag-sorry siya sa akin tapos kaunting kwentuhan at sinabi ko sa kanya na ok na yung nangyari. Ok na po kami.”

Related: Alex Gonzaga's camp says Alex not drunk, waiter a friend of Mommy Pinty

The statement was released by Crisostomo's employer after numerous media outlets asked for his response on the issue.

According to a separate statement, this time obtained by TV5, the catering service Crisostomo works for is often tapped by the Gonzaga family, and that the family had grown close to the waiter.

The Gonzaga family has maintained this stance amid the online flak, saying the actress was not drunk and that Allan is indeed a friend of the family.

Nonetheless, social media users and celebrities such as Ayn Bernos, Mo Twister, and Janina Vela have criticized Gonzaga for her actions.

RELATED: Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'